MIAMI – Finnair (AY) has signed a Letter of Interest (LOI) for Heart Aerospace’s Electric ES-19 electric aircraft, which is currently in early development.

Heart Aerospace is a Sweden-based aerospace startup. The corporation is now designing the ES-19, a nineteen-passenger aircraft with a range of 400 km. The ES-19 is an all-electric aircraft and will sea commercial market in 2026. As a result of the LOI, AY can purchase up to 20 of the latest ES-19 electric planes for use on its short-haul routes.

Photo: Finnair

Comments from Finnair

According to the press release by AY, Anne Larilahti, Finnair Vice President of Sustainability, said that the airline believes electric aviation will be one of the tools for the future of flying.

Electric aircraft, Larilahti says, will help to promote responsible and sustainable aviation, especially on short routes, as climate change is to be on everyones agenda. “We want to be actively involved in developing and implementing new technologies which enable carbon-neutral flying.”

Larilahti added, “Solving the climate challenge of flying is essential so that the social and economic benefits of aviation can continue. Many of the measures require collaboration across industries in tandem with partners playing a key role in our ongoing sustainability work.”

The ES-19 is an all-electric aircraft with Range of 400 Km. Photo: Heart Aerospace.

Comments from Heart Aerospace CEO

Anders Forslund, CEO at Heart Aerospace, said, “We’re excited about Finnair signing this letter of interest for our ES-19 aircraft. Finnair’s climate goals are among the most ambitious in the airline industry, and we believe that our electric aircraft can play an important role in creating zero-emissions regional travel.”

Forslund added, “We’ve been working closely together in the Nordic Network for some time.” The CEO also thanked AY for its support as the company proceeds with the next steps in building and certifying the ES-19.

Finnair has pledged to cut its net CO2 emissions in half by the end of 2025Photo: Airways Magazine File

Finnair’s Sustainability Tale

Since 2019, AY has been a part of the Nordic Electric Aviation initiative to drive the development of electric flying. Consequently, it had a focus on standardizing electric air infrastructure in the Nordic countries.

The carrier is also developing business models for regional point-to-point connectivity between Nordic countries. It is also involved in developing aircraft technology for Nordic weather conditions and creating a platform for European and global collaborations.

Finnair has pledged to cut its net CO2 emissions in half by the end of 2025 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 as part of its industry-leading contribution to sustainability.

Featured image: Heart Aerospace’s Electric ES-19 electric aircraft, which is currently under development. Photo: Heart Aerospace

