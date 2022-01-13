DALLAS – Leasing group Falko Regional Aircraft is on the verge of adding 200 Embraer’s Eve Urban Air Mobility four-passenger eVTOL planes to its fleet.

The companies stated the deal “contemplates a potential order” for the all-electric aircraft, which are anticipated to enter service in 2026. The aircraft leasing company and the Brazilian airframer also began cooperation to develop a network of commercial eVTOL operators, according to the conditions of a letter of intent signed on January 11.

Falko, based in the United Kingdom, is one of several strategic supporters supporting Embraer’s intentions to list Eve on the New York Stock Exchange after merging the subsidiary with Zanite Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Future Flight reports that Embraer will contribute US$175m to a US$305 M public-private equity investment, with US$25m coming from Zanite (backed by business aviation entrepreneur Kenn Ricci) and US$105m split among Falko, Azorra Aviation, BAE Systems, Bradesco BBI, Republic Airways (YX), SkyWest (OO), and Rolls-Royce, according to plans announced on December 21.

Falko, which is already an Embraer regional jetliner customer, will form a working group with Eve to assist some of its current airline leasing customers in developing route networks for the eVTOL aircraft, which will have a range of about 60 miles. Prospective eVTOL lessees will also get access to Eve’s air traffic management software, as well as Embraer’s global customer service network’s product and operational support infrastructure.

Comments from Falko CEO

“I am thrilled to announce this huge development in our long-standing and successful relationship with Embraer,” said Falko CEO Jeremy Barnes.

“We are very excited by our strategic partnership with Eve, which forms part of our drive to be at the forefront of the greening of the aviation sector. We firmly believe in the prospects of the eVTOL market and that Eve, with the support of Embraer’s experience in the manufacturing, certification, and support of aircraft will be a market leader.”

Falko added five Embraer E195-E2 planes to its fleet back in November after a sale and leaseback transaction with Canadian carrier Porter Airlines (PD). The leasing company now has 59 Embraer aircraft in its fleet, as well as some Bombardier CRJ regional jets and ATR twin turboprops from Bombardier.