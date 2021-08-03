MIAMI – DHL Express, one of the world’s leaders in International cargo, announced today its new order for 12 Electric aircraft from American manufacturer eViation. The aircraft will be Eviations’s cargo version called ‘Alice eCargo’, which is expected to join the group from 2024 onwards.

“We firmly believe in a future with zero-emission logistics,” stated John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express.

“Therefore, our investments always follow the objective of improving our carbon footprint. On our way to clean logistics operations, the electrification of every transport mode plays a crucial role and will significantly contribute to our overall sustainability goal of zero emissions.”

“We have found the perfect partner with Eviation as they share our purpose, and together we will take off into a new era of sustainable aviation.”

“DHL represents a very close-to-the-ideal customer for us,” said eViation founder and CEO Omer Bar-Yohay.

eViaiton’s Alice. Image: eViation

The Alice eCargo

The aircraft features a payload capacity of 1200 kilograms (2600 lbs) and since it’s used for cargo, it can be operated by a single pilot, reducing crew requirements. It can fly a range of 815 KM (440 NM) and requires approximately 30 minutes of charging for every hour of flight.

Alice can land in 2040m and take off in 2600ft allowing it to operate to regional and small airports while also ensuring quick turnaround times on the ground. eCargo also has an operating software that constantly monitors flight performance to ensure efficiency. The entire cabin is a cargo bay with 450 cubic feet of capacity.

It will also feature a temperature-controlled compartment and cargo netting to secure each compartment’s goods.

The eCargo will be beneficial for DHL in terms of costs, time and manpower and can be used on feeder routes that otherwise posed restrictions to its current fleet.

eViation Alice in Paris Le Bourget Air Show in on June 16, 2019. Photo © Jean-Marie Liot / eViation

Statements by DHL express VP network and ops – Travis Cobb

“With Alice’s range and capacity, this is a fantastic sustainable solution for our global network and will be targeted for operations in the Southeast and West Coast of the United States.”

“Our aspiration is to make a substantial contribution in reducing our carbon footprint, and these advancements in fleet and technology will go a long way in achieving further carbon reductions.”

The DHL group has been working on its sustainability road map which was stated earlier this year. The group is making an investment of around 7 billion euros by 2030 for this project with the objective of electrifying its supply chain fleet, sustainable aviation fuels, and climate-neutral buildings.