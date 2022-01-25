DALLAS – Wisk Aero, a provider of advanced air mobility (AAM) eVTOL aircraft, has received US$450m in financing from the Boeing Company.

Wisk claims to be the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the United States and that the Boeing investment makes it one of the world’s most well-funded AAM firms.

Wisk will use the funds to progress the development of its sixth-generation eVTOL aircraft, which will be the first autonomous, all-electric, passenger-carrying aircraft to be certified in the United States.

Wisk’s go-to-market activities will be aided by the cash influx from Boeing, which will also help the company prepare for scale manufacturing.

Zee Aero joined with Kitty Hawk Corporation in 2010 to form Wisk Aero. With the new funding, the aircraft and team were split out to become Wisk. The investment from Boeing is based on the commercial potential of Wisk’s fifth-generation aircraft.

Boeing and Kitty Hawk Corporation have led previous investment rounds. Paired with previous funding, Wisk says it is strongly positioned as a privately backed company and prepared to advance the company’s Go-to-Market and near-term expansion plans. Wisk Aero is based in New Zealand and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Wisk Aero eVTOL aircraft. Render: Wisk Aero

Comments from Wisk Aero CEO

“Wisk is extremely well-positioned to deliver on our long-term strategy and commitment to safe, everyday flight for everyone,” says Wisk CEO Gary Gysin.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Boeing as not only an investor but a strategic partner, which provides us with access to a breadth of resources, industry-leading expertise, a global reach, extensive certification experience, and more.”

“As we enter this next stage of our growth, this additional funding provides us with capital while allowing us to remain focused on our core business and our number one priority, safety.”

Featured image: Wisk Aero eVTOL aircraft. Photo: Wisk Aero