DALLAS – Air Greenland (GL) and Avolon have partnered up to tackle climate change by offering zero-emission travel in the region with the VX4 eVTOL.

The two companies will start by creating a working group that will study the opportunity to “commercialise zero-emissions air travel in the region.” As a starting point, the group will have to decide how to implement the infrastructure needed for eVTOL operations in Greenland.

Depending on the group’s conclusions, the airline will order eVTOLs from Avolon, the VX4 version. The electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft are manufactured by Avolon’s Vertical Aerospace, which says the aircraft will be the “most advanced and safest eVTOL on the market” when introduced.

The VX4 will be “near silent when in flight and will have zero operating emissions.” Moreover, it will transport four passengers and one pilot over distances of 100+ miles at up to “200 miles per hour,” according to Avolon.

Comments from Avalon, Air Greenland

Dómhnal Slattery, CEO of Avolon, said, “Today’s announcement with Air Greenland means we are taking zero-emissions travel to where climate change is having its most pronounced impact. We look forward to working with Air Greenland to bring the zero-operating emission VX4 aircraft to where it matters the most.”

Jacob Nitter Sørensen, CEO of Air Greenland, explained that the deal marked “the start of our long-term sustainability journey, and we are excited about bringing zero-emissions travel to our region. In Greenland, we see the effects of climate change every day and, as a company, we want to be at the forefront of the climate revolution.”

Sørensen added, “The VX4 aircraft will have many uses for Air Greenland and, through our partnership with Avolon, we look forward to welcoming our first travellers onboard in the near future – flying our guests to Ilimanaq Lodge to show the visible impacts that climate change is having on our country and planet.”

With this new deal, GL invests in modern technologies for the decarbonization of aviation. It is also a very good deal for Avolon, which now has a new customer for its VX4 eVTOL.

Featured image: GL plans to operate VX4 eVTOLs for short flights in Greenland. Photo: Air Greenland