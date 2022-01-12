DALLAS – On the electric airplane front, it looks like things are moving forward at Eviation. The Israeli aviation company recently began ground testing on Alice, its nine-passenger, 250-knot plane.

On January 9, the craft was “out and about” north of Seattle conducting high-speed taxi tests. The company has an R&D facility in Arlington, Washington.

Eviation’s electric commuter plane, Alice, was out and about today north of Seattle, doing engine runs and prepping for high speed taxi tests. pic.twitter.com/hjHz39rw7Y — JDL (@photoJDL) January 10, 2022

Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay also tweeted.

Testing in winter can be miserable, but then again, every once-in-a-while, the sun comes out, and you get one of these days, you got something done, and it looked great too.

Thanks for pulling a long weekend @EviationAero team pic.twitter.com/5WtGZh3HI1 — Omer Bar-Yohay (@YohayBar) January 10, 2022

The first ground testing of the craft took place in December.

December 17th, 1903 was a historic day as the wright brothers changed the world forever with the first powered flight.

We just taxied Alice yesterday… no big deal.@EviationAero pic.twitter.com/UpxgaErHyA — Omer Bar-Yohay (@YohayBar) December 19, 2021

About Alice

The original concept for the airplane had engines on the wingtips. However, after a fire in January 2020, the aircraft was redesigned with a T-tail and power plants at the rear of the plane.

The company stresses that the design is based on current lithium-ion battery technology and does not rely on some futuristic development. However, the craft will incorporate new power storage technology as those systems advance.

In terms of environmental sustainability and cost, Bar-Yohay said, “I think it’s important that the industry makes itself more sustainable in terms of emissions, but it needs to work economically. Alice costs about $200 per flight hour to operate. A turboprop with similar performance costs between $1,200 and $2,000 per flight hour. This means that ticket prices for Alice could be substantially less than those for conventional aircraft.”

“Alice is a beautiful aircraft and represents the future of flying, plain and simple,” said Eviation Executive Chairman Roei Ganzarski. “Add in zero emissions, less noise, and significantly lower operating costs, and communities will be connected like never before, starting sooner than you think.”

Cape Air, the primarily New England regional carrier that also flies from Montana and the Caribbean, is the company’s first customer.

Image: Eviation

Versions

Plans currently call for Eviation to produce the Alice aircraft in multiple configurations, including passenger, executive, and freight versions.

Maximum payload will be around 2,500 lbs (1,134 kg). The craft is powered by dual Magni650 electric power units with a max takeoff power of 640 kilowatts and an output of 1,200 to 2,300 RPM. The 650s are operational to 35,000 feet (10,670 meters).