MIAMI – At the first Airbus Summit on “Pioneering Sustainable Aerospace,” the manufacturer revealed plans for a new CityAirbus.

This is Airbus’s response to the developing and emerging Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, which continues to solidify. There are multiple applications for this zero-emission aircraft that can carry up to four passengers in a zero-emission flight.

According to the Airbus press release, Bruno Even, Airbus Helicopters CEO said, “We are on a quest to co-create an entirely new market that sustainably integrates urban air mobility into the cities while addressing environmental and social concerns.”

Even added, “Airbus is convinced that the real challenges are as much about urban integration, public acceptance, and automated air traffic management, as about vehicle technology and business models. We build on all of the capabilities to deliver a safe, sustainable, and fully integrated service to society.”

CityAirbus features fixed wings, a V-shaped tail, and eight propellers. Photo: Airbus

CityAirbus in Brief

The all-electric CityAirbus features fixed wings, a V-shaped tail, and eight electrically powered propellers. This is the first time that Airbus utilize a networked propulsion system and is completely new to the CityAirbus family.

Currently, Airbus has designed CityAirbus to fly for an 80-kilometer range at a cruising speed of 120 kilometers per hour. Thus making it ideal for all kinds of operations around major cities.

Airbus’ considerable expertise in noise-friendly designs drives CityAirbus’ sound levels below 65 dB(A) during fly-over and under 70 dB(A) during landing. Therefore pave the way to achieve low noise levels in urban areas. The novel CityAirbus has no moving surfaces or tilting elements during the transition since it is tailored for hover and cruise performance. In parallel, the CityAirbus NextGen is undergoing its type certification process.

This novel design will receive its type design according to EASA CS-VTOL Enhanced Category. This certification specification is the most stringent of international standards. Besides, the manufacturer designed the CityAirbus NextGen with ease of use in mind. Thus it will deliver the strongest economic efficiency in operations and support when put into use.

CityAirbus’s prototype will be taking to the skies in 2023. Photo: Airbus

Airbus’s Robust Capabilites

Airbus has decades of devoted research and improvement, two eVTOL prototypes, and robust technological development throughout its product range, as well as years of expertise in aircraft certification. The Vahana and CityAirbus demonstrators have flown together 242 times, covering a distance of around 1,000 kilometers.

In addition, Airbus has utilized significant experiments using a subscale for wind tunnel and flight testing operations. Moreover, the manufacturer has strengthened its computer and modeling resources. Currently is in detail design phase process and the prototype will be taking to the skies in 2023.

“We have learned a lot from the test campaigns with our two demonstrators, CityAirbus and Vahana”, said Even. “The CityAirbus NextGen combines the best from both worlds with the new architecture striking the right balance between hover and forward flight. The prototype is paving the way for certification [that is] expected around 2025.”

Further than the vehicle, Airbus is collaborating with its allies, communities, and urban dwellers to develop the ecosystem necessary for this new infrastructure to emerge as a genuine service to society.