DALLAS – Airbus has announced it will use the first of its A380s to test its new hydrogen-powered engines for its ZEROe program. The demonstrator will allow Airbus to test new hydrogen technologies on the ground and in the air. The European airframer also announced a partnership with CFM for the development of hydrogen propulsion.

The announcement comes 18 months after Airbus launched its ZEROe program to develop a new hydrogen-powered aircraft expected to enter the market by 2035.

Now that is BIG news! ✈️#Hydrogen combustion technology ➕ an #A380 = our #ZEROe demonstrator.



Watch the video to discover how we're developing the first zero-emission aircraft. pic.twitter.com/a6SbUAiN8v — Airbus (@Airbus) February 22, 2022

A380 Hydrogen Flight Demonstrator

The Airbus ZEROe demonstrator will allow engineers to test a wide variety of hydrogen technologies on the ground and in the air. The A380 testbed is MSN1, the first Superjumbo ever built.

It is not the first time Airbus uses an A380 to test new engines and technologies. Airbus used MSN1 to test the new A350-1000 and the Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines back in 2015. The flying whale is well-suited to be a testbed for new technologies, as it is the largest passenger aircraft ever built.

Airbus plans to mount a special hydrogen engine along the rear fuselage on the upper deck of the A380. The type will also carry four liquid hydrogen tanks. Additionally, MSN1 will feature a special hydrogen distribution system that transforms the hydrogen into gas before feeding the engines.

“The A380 MSN1 is an excellent flight laboratory platform for new hydrogen technologies,” said Mathias Andriamisaina, Airbus ZEROe Demonstrator Leader. “It’s a safe and reliable platform that is highly versatile to test a wide range of zero-emission technologies.”

[Press Release] CFM and @Airbus to pioneer #hydrogen combustion technology by signing an agreement to work together on a hydrogen demonstration program that will take flight around the middle of this decade. #ClearAmbition https://t.co/l2qLc3hhyc@SafranEngines @GEAviation pic.twitter.com/1gfMXirffz — CFM International (@CFM_engines) February 22, 2022

New Partnership with CFM

Airbus also announced a new partnership with CFM to collaborate on the hydrogen engine demonstrator program. CFM is a 50/50 joint company between General Electric (GE) and Safran aircraft engines.

GE announced last year it would split the company to focus on aviation. Safran is a French engineering company that has experience in hydrogen propulsion systems mainly for space programs.

Airbus and CFM decided to share the work to prepare the test aircraft. The former will manage the hydrogen tanks, the A380 platform, and flight testing.

On its part, CFM plans to modify a basic GE Passport turbofan to allow it to run using hydrogen. The GE passport is used on private jets, such as the Global 7500. Modifications include the combustor, fuel system, and control system of the engine.

Image: Airbus

“This is the most significant step undertaken at Airbus to usher in a new era of hydrogen-powered flight since the unveiling of our ZEROe concepts back in September 2020,” said Sabine Klauke, Airbus Chief Technical Officer. “ […] this international partnership sends a clear message that our industry is committed to making zero-emission flights a reality.”

Gaël Méheust, president & CEO of CFM, added “Bringing together the collective capabilities and experience of CFM, our parent companies, and Airbus, we really do have the dream team in place to successfully demonstrate a hydrogen propulsion system.”

With the new flight demonstrator, Airbus is taking a new step towards hydrogen-powered aircraft. There are still many issues to overcome, and we need to wait at least a decade before we can see hydrogen-powered aircraft take to the skies on a regular basis.

Airbus’ announcement marks the beginning of its ZEROe demonstration program, taking us one step closer to hydrogen-powered aviation.

Featured image: Airbus