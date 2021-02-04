MIAMI – This year is the 21st anniversary of World Cancer Day, a charity initiative from the Union for International Cancer Control’s (UICC). Thanks to UICC, February 4 is known globally as #WorldCancerDay and #IAmAndIWill, the current World Cancer Day theme.
The initiative’s goal to raise worldwide cancer awareness, improving education and catalyzing personal, collective and government action. The campaign against cancer also involves research and development to create a world where millions of lives affected are saved and access to life-saving cancer treatment and care is equal for all.
Spearheaded by UICC, hundreds of programs and events take place around the world every year, bringing together communities, organizations and individual that serve as a powerful reminder that we all have a part to play in reducing cancer’s global effect.
Aviation Industry Raises Cancer Awareness
To create more awareness for this day, airlines, airports and aviation authorities have tweeted their support in the fight against cancer.
The Importance of Early Diagnosis
Not all cancers show early signs and symptoms. However, many cancers can and do show signs that something is not quite right. These include breast, cervical, colorectal, skin, oral, and some childhood cancers. That’s important to know because finding cancer early almost always makes it is easier to treat or even cure.
A recent UK study found that for eight common cancers – bladder, bowel, breast, cervical, womb, malignant melanoma, ovarian and testicular cancers – survival is three times higher when diagnosed early.
We at Airways join the industry in raising awareness of this day, as we celebrate all who are taking part in the fight against cancer. We have staff who have lost loved ones to the disease but also stories of survival due to early detection. We honor and remember those gone, stand with those in battle, and celebrate those who are today cancer-free—they are living warriors.
This post is dedicated to Josayma Briceño and to all the living warriors across the globe.
