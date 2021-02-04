MIAMI – This year is the 21st anniversary of World Cancer Day, a charity initiative from the Union for International Cancer Control’s (UICC). Thanks to UICC, February 4 is known globally as #WorldCancerDay and #IAmAndIWill, the current World Cancer Day theme.

The initiative’s goal to raise worldwide cancer awareness, improving education and catalyzing personal, collective and government action. The campaign against cancer also involves research and development to create a world where millions of lives affected are saved and access to life-saving cancer treatment and care is equal for all.

Spearheaded by UICC, hundreds of programs and events take place around the world every year, bringing together communities, organizations and individual that serve as a powerful reminder that we all have a part to play in reducing cancer’s global effect.

As the official airline of the @cancersociety, we are proud and humbled by the critical work they do each and every day to support Canadians. Together, we're bigger than cancer. #WorldCancerDay https://t.co/tuXOZbgND5 — WestJet (@WestJet) February 4, 2021

Aviation Industry Raises Cancer Awareness

To create more awareness for this day, airlines, airports and aviation authorities have tweeted their support in the fight against cancer.

Standing up to cancer today and every day. #WorldCancerDay pic.twitter.com/yKfrRYuoCD — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) February 4, 2021

This #CancerDay, #AAI pledges and urges all to act in time for a healthier tomorrow.

"I can, we can" – encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment because a small step is all it takes to make a big difference. #WorldCancerDay #worldcancerday2021 pic.twitter.com/LozQyJw4G4 — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) February 4, 2021

Together we hope to reach as many people as possible and spread awareness on this devastating disease. #WorldCancerDay #DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/dKQMPC9EZQ — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 4, 2021

#WorldCancerDay is an international day marked to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.



Supporting the fighters 💪

Honoring the taken ❤️

Never giving up hope! ✨ pic.twitter.com/TrqIPeOrQb — Sheremetyevo International Airport (@svoglobal) February 4, 2021

Love and care can increase the power one needs to beat cancer. This World Cancer Day, let’s all come together and pledge our support to the affected and their families.#WorldCancerDay #WeCare #CSMIA #MumbaiAirport #Mumbai #Airport pic.twitter.com/jUr0MctoYt — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) February 4, 2021

Today is #WorldCancerDay , and @WMPolice officers @BHX_Police are tasked to ensure #COVID19 legislation compliance, to reduce pressure on #NHSheroes and help them get back to treating cancer victims.Lets all try to #StayHomeSaveLives and do our bit, to help everyone. pic.twitter.com/PcFONiBCwO — Birmingham Airport Police✈️ (@BHX_Police) February 4, 2021

The Importance of Early Diagnosis

Not all cancers show early signs and symptoms. However, many cancers can and do show signs that something is not quite right. These include breast, cervical, colorectal, skin, oral, and some childhood cancers. That’s important to know because finding cancer early almost always makes it is easier to treat or even cure.

A recent UK study found that for eight common cancers – bladder, bowel, breast, cervical, womb, malignant melanoma, ovarian and testicular cancers – survival is three times higher when diagnosed early.

We at Airways join the industry in raising awareness of this day, as we celebrate all who are taking part in the fight against cancer. We have staff who have lost loved ones to the disease but also stories of survival due to early detection. We honor and remember those gone, stand with those in battle, and celebrate those who are today cancer-free—they are living warriors.

This post is dedicated to Josayma Briceño and to all the living warriors across the globe.

Featured image: American Airlines (Stand up to Cancer Livery) Airbus A321-231 N162AA at LAX. | Photo: ©Luca Flores

