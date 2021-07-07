MIAMI – VoltAero’s Cassio 1 hybrid-electric demonstrator aircraft started its marketing campaign tour to ten French towns on Monday.

The demonstrator will depart from Lorient on France’s Atlantic coast and travel about 2,600 km (1,656 miles). The aircraft will then make ten stops at Tours, Le Havre, Toussus-le-Noble (near Paris), Troyes, Dijon, Annecy, Aix-en-Provence, Nimes, and Toulouse and at last it will land in Rochefort airport on July 11.

VoltAero’s Cassio “Tour de France”. Image: VoltAero

Comments from VoltAero CEO

“With Cassio 1’s French tour, we are providing real examples of how our future family of Cassio airplanes will bring reliable and eco-friendly air service to regions that–more than ever–require such connections,” said VoltAero CEO and chief technology officer Jean Botti. “Such service will have the full benefits of low-noise operations and reduced CO2 emissions that come with hybrid-electric aviation.”

According to Futureflight.aero, the tour’s goal is to showcase the capability of Cassio 1, namely performing short and medium-range regional legs. Edeis, which operates 19 airports around France, is an infrastructure partner and will aid VoltAero during the journey.

Moreover, The manufacturer will grant aircraft access to Business executives, aviation firms, airport officials, and city council members at each visit. According to VoltAero, as of July 5, Cassio 1 has completed 105 test flights, totaling approximately 76 flying hours.

VoltAero Cassio. Image: VoltAero

VoltAero’s hybrid power module combines the power of an internal combustion engine and three electric motors. Image: VoltAero

Cassio’s Family

VoltAero is developing a family of aircraft for scheduled and on-demand flights, including the four, six, and ten-seat Cassio 330, 480, and 600 variants. Besides, the manufacturer plans to enter the model into commercial operation in the second half of 2023. Interestingly, the numbering in the name of each model refers to the engine’s total output power.

A pair of Safran’s three Engineus 45 electric motors and a 370-hp internal combustion engine power the Cassio’s production versions. The engine will drive a five-bladed pusher propeller. However, the Cassio 1 demonstration is outfitted with two forward-mounted propellers, each powered by an Engineus 45 engine.

The Cassio 1 can fly to destinations of approximately 750 miles, with a top speed of around 230 mph. All models are able to take off and land in under 1,800 feet.

In addition, VoltAero designed and built this demonstrator that can fly up to 10 hours of daily commercial operation. That will enable Cassio to operate roughly eight flight cycles for regional services per day. Moreover, The aircraft is capable to operate for cargo, emergency medical assistance, and freight services in addition to passenger flights.

Airways Aviation, located at Montpellier-Méditerranée Airport (MLP), agreed last week to purchase up to 15 Cassio aircraft for on-demand and scheduled passenger flights. VoltAero will include pilot training. The company has stated that it aims to produce around 150 airplanes each year.