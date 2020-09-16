MIAMI – At the Greentech Festival in Berlin today, Volocopter announced it would open reservations for its electric air taxi flights. This is the first time that such a service becomes bookable.

With this endeavor, Volocopter is building the world’s first sustainable urban air mobility business to bring affordable air taxi services to megacities worldwide. The company is developing the first fully electric “eVTOL” aircraft in certification to safely and quietly transport passengers within cities.

An eVTOL is an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft that uses electric power to hover, take off, and land vertically.

Volocopter’s first test flight over the Marina Bay in Singapore. Photo credit: Volocopter

Start of Ticket Sales

Founded in 2011, Volocopter has 150 employees in offices in Germany and Singapore. In that same year, the company performed its first test flight. Since then, the company has completed more tests, including unmanned ones.

Today’s announcement follows Volocopter’s previous successful demonstration flights in Stuttgart, Helsinki Airport (HEL), and Singapore’s Marina Bay.

Additionally, Volocopter is the only eVTOL focused aerospace company to receive Design Organization Approval (DOA) from the European Aviation Safety Agency. The flights will be 15 minutes long and will include a video and a certificate. However, the price is 300 euros plus a reservation fee.

Photo credit: Volocopter

Comments from Volocopter

“Based on our public test flights, we have paved the way to make electric flight in cities common soon. With the start of reservations, we now invite our supporters and innovators to join us and be amongst the first to experience this new and exciting form of mobility.”

Volocopter’s Chief Commercial Officer Christian Bauer said that while the final certification for air taxis was still pending, the company had “a detailed realistic timeline to launch commercial VoloCity flights in the next 2-3 years. Bauer added that those who reserved now would receive the latest updates about the company’s progress and commercial launch plan.