US Government Approves $17.7 Billion For FAA Spending

Boeing

June 28
10:03 2019
MIAMI – The U.S. House of Representatives approved a spending package of $17.7 billion to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This boost provides the FAA with an extra 20% funding towards improving aviation safety. 

The U.S. House of Representatives has stated that this money is in favor of hiring and training more inspectors, technicians, and engineers.

During the agreement, multiple lawyers and government officials added a vast amount of amendments, which include combating airplane and helicopter noise, in-cabin wheelchair restraint systems, and to give a boost to the Small Community Air Service Development Program to enable smaller airports to compete for air services.

Given the recent issues related to the Boeing 737 MAX, the extra amount of funding is not only to aid in better safety for all elements of air travel, but it also shows that the safety of air travel is not overlooked and remains the top priority of all parties involved within the aviation industry.

Some of this funding will also go towards improving the FAA’s aircraft and safety certification processes. 

By boosting the FAA’s funding, the Department of Transportation (DOT) will continue the safety certification process and support the FAA to carry on with its Remote Tower Pilot Program. 

This program is slowly being rolled out to small airports in which it combines visual/camera input and radar/track-based input to enable the control of traffic from a remote location.

This new system will be highly beneficial to the industry as it would reduce the usual operating and construction costs of a traditional air traffic control tower.

Lawyers stated, “they expect reviews to result in the need for greater technical competency at the FAA and deep, substantive responses on the recommendations from these reviews.”

Tags
FAA
