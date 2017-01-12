United Polaris Flies into New York’s Saks Fifth Avenue

NEW YORK — With the distinctive Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ playing, media and invited guests gathered on a cold but not freezing January evening in front of Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan as United Airlines took over the store front windows at the luxury retailer to showcase Polaris, its new International Business Class product.

Fourteen storefront windows were transformed and entitled “Now Arriving.” Of these, three display a replica of an United Airlines aircraft, and six central windows show a detailed a recreation of United’s newest product, with an actual Business Class seat.

“We designed these windows to give passersby the feeling that they are actually walking through the luxurious United Polaris cabin,” Mark Briggs, executive vice president, creative, Saks Fifth Avenue said in a statement.

United and Saks worked together to create the display. This cross promotion allows the Chicago-based carrier to present its product in one of the busiest streets in New York City, while Saks will show off the custom bedding collection they created for Polaris, to be offered to Business Class customers in the lounges and on board. The new Polaris bedding collection features plush duvets, lightweight day blankets and large and small pillows.





“High-quality pillows and bedding are crucial to a good night’s sleep, which is why we turned to luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue. Through our relationship with Saks, our passengers now have access to luxury, custom linens, pillows and blankets to help them relax and get the rest they need,” said Mark Krolick, vice president, marketing at United.

United will begin rolling out the new Polaris International Business Class on its Boeing 777-300ERs this quarter, and subsequently on its Boeing 787-10s and Airbus A350-1000s. The carrier will also retrofit its Boeing 767-300ERs and 777-200ERs with this new cabin product.

The first of nine United Polaris lounges is now open at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, with the remaining opening in the next 24 months.

The United Polaris themed windows at Manhattan’s Saks Fifth Avenue will be on display until January 22.