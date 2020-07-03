Airways Magazine

UK to Lift 14-Day Quarantine Requirement

July 03
11:10 2020
MAIMI – The UK government confirmed today passengers coming into the UK from over 50 countries will not be mandated to self-isolate for 14 days starting July 10.

France, Germany, Italy, and Spain are on the list and the UK plans to publish the full list later today. A country not on that list is of course the US, which saw a record number of new confirmed cases yesterday at over 53,000. Passengers on arrivals from the US will be forced to self-isolate for 14 days.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps spoke about the US restrictions on BBC, saying, “The US from a very early stage banned flights from the UK. There isn’t a reciprocal arrangement in any case there.”

Heathrow Airport, Terminal 5C (satellite 2) viewed from airfield. Photo: ©David Dyson

As long as things keep getting better

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth will drop suggestions to avoid nonessential travel on July 3, one week before the quarantine mandate is dropped. Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales will make their own decisions on when they will drop their respective quarantine restrictions.

The catch here is that there is no guarantee countries on the UK list will be lifting their respective quarantine restrictions any time soon. The DfT said, “The government’s expectation is that a number of the exempted countries will also not require arrivals from the UK to self-isolate.”

The initial UK quarantine mandate went into effect June 8. Now a month later it is being lifted, but only if things keep getting better.

The government said the exempted countries “will be kept under constant review, so that if the health risks increase, self-isolation measures can be reintroduced to help stop the spread of the disease into England.”

Luca Flores

Luca Flores

Planespotter in the Los Angeles area who’s been loving aviation since birth. Aspiring airline pilot who loves to travel.

0