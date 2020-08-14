MIAMI – On the heels of other European countries, the UK government has added France, Netherlands, Monaco, and Malta to its quarantine list. The measure will be effective on Saturday, August 15.

The measure implies that people arriving from these countries have to take an obligatory 14-day isolation period.

Additionally, quarantine updates apply for the islands of Turks, Caicos, and Aruba.

In July, the UK government lifted the 14-day isolation requirement for travelers arriving from Spain, France, Italy, and Germany.

More Restrictions

According to UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, the quarantine list has been updated every time a territory exceeds infection rates of 20 cases per 100,000 people.

Recently, France and Spain have seen an increse in their daily cases.

As a response to their inclusion in the UK’s quarantine list, France would take reciprocal measures. Netherlands would instead warn against all but essential travel to the UK. This according to the affected countries’ authorities.

Shapps also told the BBC that the UK has been working hard to get its level of infection down. Thus, this list is a way to protect UK citizens against infection from travelers returning to the country.

Regarding British holidaymakers who are currently in France, there are about 160,000, said Shaps.

Jet2 already suspended its holidays services to Spain and Portugal mainland last month. The decision followed the UK government imposed travel ban on those territories.

A New Scenario for Traveling, again…

While quarantine measures are extended to transportation operators, seat availability and high prices on these are other matters of concern.

With specific dates to get back to the UK, several passengers must now choose between being stuck in foreign countries or having to take an obligatory quarantine once they return to the kingdom.

On the other hand, airlines have had to cut some of its scheduled flights to these destinations. Despite air tickets rise in price due to demand plunge, the consequences for companies are major in financial terms.

Being on the UK’s Quarantine List

According to its last stock prices, TUI Airways shares (BY) went down by 5,5% after the measures were announced. Following the trend, International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) shares declined by 6% and easyJet (U2) shares fell by 7%.

During the UK holiday season, British air operators offer special packs and routes. However, it seems the return of these strict travel measures will now have further implications for travelers and airlines alike.