MIAMI – The UK has temporarily banned Boeing 777 aircraft with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines from entering its airspace following United Airline’s (UA) weekend incident over Denver, Colorado, US.

UK transport minister Grant Shapps said on twitter today, “After issues this weekend, Boeing B777s with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 series engines will be temporarily banned from entering the UK airspace.”

On its part, UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) states that the same engine configuration is not used by UK airlines. It is used by airlines in the U.S., Japan, and South Korea, where its use has also been stopped by authorities.

Other Airspace Bans of the Boeing 777 type

The decision from Japan follows a Japan Airlines (JL) Boeing 777 with starboard engine trouble making an emergency landing at Okinawa International Airport (OKA) in December and the recent UA Boeing 777 emergency landing this weekend.

NOTAM’s relaying the restrictions state that all Boeing 777s fitted with PW-4000 engines are requested to avoid Japanese airspace until further notice.

This is a developing story.

