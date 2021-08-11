MIAMI – Turkish Aerospace has secured a Boeing contract to manufacture and supply fan cowls for the Boeing 737 program.

Effective 2025, the company will be responsible for half of the monthly 737 fan cowl needs. Turkish Aerospace’s Boeing product portfolio will be grown as a result of this deal. The strong industrial partnership between the two firms enhances the 737 program’s effectiveness and affordability while also strengthening Boeing’s long-standing connection with Turkey’s aerospace sector.

Fan cowl doors protect engine-related elements and peripherals by providing an aerodynamic covering over the fan case of the engine between the inlet and the thrust reverser. Around each engine, there are two fan cowl doors (on the left and right) that can be opened to give access to the engine components and accessories on the fan case for service and maintenance.

Photo: Turkish Aerospace

Comments from Turkish Aerospace and Boeing Turkey

“While we continue to build national projects in the sphere of aviation in our nation, we also carry out high-quality vital products for the world’s leading aerial platform manufacturers,” said Temel Kotil, president and CEO of Turkish Aerospace.

Kotil added, “As part of the agreement, we are excited to produce fan cowls for Boeing. Our company gains a new capability as a result of our efforts. I applaud all of my colleagues and Boeing officials who helped make this collaboration possible.”

“Turkey is one of Boeing’s strategic growth markets, and we see tremendous potential for the country to contribute to the global aerospace sector as an industrial and technology partner,” said Aysem Sargn, managing director, Boeing Turkey. “TUSAS was awarded the 737 Fan Cowl work package as a result of our sustained commitment to Turkey and the world-class capacity of our Turkish industrial partners.”

Boeing has increased its investments, footprint, and supply chain in Turkey since the establishment of the Boeing Turkey National Aerospace Industry by Boeing and Turkey several years ago.

According to Aerospace Manufacturing, the fan cowls will be produced at Turkish Aerospace’s state-of-the-art Ankara facility, which is already contracted by Boeing to build the Boeing 787 Dreamliner elevator, cargo barrier, horizontal leading edge, and 737 elevators, as well as deliver thousands of parts.