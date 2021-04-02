MIAMI – Triumph Group is adding to its partnership with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance with a new agreement to form a joint venture to overhaul nacelles for next-generation aircraft at Triumph’s Hot Springs, Ark., repair facility.

Building on their partnership announced in June 2019, Triumph Group and the technical divisions for Air France (AF) and KLM (KL) announced they will provide expanded nacelle maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for customers in North and South America.

The formation of this joint venture, subject to regulatory approval, represents the first phase of the parties’ previously announced strategic collaboration to provide seamless global MRO support to customers regardless of location.

Image: Triumph Group

Benefit to Airlines in Americas

“This close collaboration will strengthen our global network of subsidiaries and joint ventures supporting operators worldwide and with such a partner, we are able to offer the best local services to airlines in the Americas,” said Johann Panier, senior vice president of business development and strategy for Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M).

“Together, Triumph Group and AFI KLM E&M will deliver world-class service and value to our customers when they need it the most, while creating momentum for both companies as our industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said William Kircher, executive vice president for Triumph Systems & Support.

The Franco-Dutch AFI KL E&M is a major MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) provider. Its workforce of 14,000 provides support for 2,800 aircraft operated by 200 airlines for engineering and line maintenance to engine overhaul, aero structure and fan thrust reverser support.

Pennsylvania-based Triumph Group designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures.