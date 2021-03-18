MIAMI – The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is paying more attention to Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner wide-body development. According to the FAA, this deprives the aircraft manufacturer of the authority to sign off on four new planes.

The FAA issued a statement saying that its inspectors will hold the authority to issue airworthiness certificates for four 787 planes, instead of Boeing. The agency adds: “The FAA can retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates for additional 787 aircraft if we see the need.”

Ups and Downs

The agency did not specify when it planned to do so or what “production issues” it was referring to. Previously, the FAA had approved Boeing to sign off on its behalf, allowing it to issue airworthiness certificates.

However, in its most recent declaration, the Agency adds that it “retained the authority to issue airworthiness certificates for some 787 aircraft over the past few years. Therefore FAA inspectors can fulfill their inspection-currency requirements.”

Boeing says that it “encourages” progress on the remedial of production problems in response to the latest FAA statement. “We have engaged the FAA throughout this effort and will implement their direction for airworthiness certification approval of the initial airplanes as they have done in the past,” the airframer adds.

Policy of More Safety

The FAA’s decision is part of a broader collection of corrective steps against Boeing aimed at addressing concerns about the Dreamliner’s production. In February, the department ordered an inspection of freight compartments on the famous widebody after obtaining evidence of various incidents.

The Airworthiness Directive would include “regular inspections” of Boeing 787 cargo areas for disengaged or torn decompression panels, which would then have to be reinstalled or removed as needed.

Boeing has not shipped a 787 plane since October 2020, when it placed an airframe inspection delay due to quality concerns. In a January conference call, the company said that it plans to start deliveries by the end of the first quarter of this year.

