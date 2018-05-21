Airways Magazine

The FAA Approves Boeing’s 777-X Folding Wingtips

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • The FAA Approves Boeing’s 777-X Folding Wingtips LONDON – The Federal Aviation Administration has approved for commercial use the folding composite wingtips that will be installed on the upcoming Boeing 777-X program. The two variants, the -8...
  • Naples Airport: Fastest Growing In The World? MIAMI — Naples-Capodichino International Airport (NAP), located in the heart of the Italian city, has registered an impressive 46.1% growth in passenger figures during the first quarter of 2018. According...
  

The FAA Approves Boeing’s 777-X Folding Wingtips

The FAA Approves Boeing’s 777-X Folding Wingtips
May 21
15:42 2018
Print This Article

LONDON – The Federal Aviation Administration has approved for commercial use the folding composite wingtips that will be installed on the upcoming Boeing 777-X program.

The two variants, the -8 and -9, can now use the wingtips without any form of restrictions commercially.

The wingspan of the aircraft will be 235 feet wide, and when the wingtips are folded, it will reduce the span to 212 feet wide.

When fully extended, the wingtips enables 23 feet (7 meters) more span to maximize fuel efficiency, according to Boeing.

The only condition that the FAA subjected to Boeing was that the aircraft must have multiple automatic warning systems which will let pilots know whether the wingtips are fully extended for takeoff.

The FAA also said that the Boeing must show that, during flight, the wingtips can never be accidentally retracted, and that no subjected force can unlock the mechanisms.

Furthermore, they said that, during testing, the wings must be able to withstand up to a 75mph force on the ground.

These conditions come following the FAA’s concerns over the safety of the wingtips, as they will have to fit in with the operational capacity of airports around the globe.

The folding wingtips will make it so then the aircraft can park at gates with relative ease as well as getting around the airport sufficiently during the taxi process.

This go-ahead from the FAA means that Boeing can continue to get to work on the 777X, with the aims of getting the aircraft in the skies and in the testing phase by early next year.

The new Boeing 777-8 is sold for $360.5 million at list prices. Its bigger variant the 777-9, for $388.7 million.

Boeing has logged 326 orders from eight customers: Lufthansa, Etihad Airways, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Qatar Airways, ANA, an Unidentified Customer, and Singapore Airlines.

Boeing expects to deliver the first 777-9 to Emirates in mid-2020.

141
Tags
Boeing 777-XWingtip

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.