MIAMI – A cyberattack on SITA (Societe Internationale de Telecommunications Aeronautiques) took place on February 24 and was made public eight days later.

Malaysia Airlinbes Airbus A350-941 – Photo : Milan Witham/Airways

SITA Servers under Attack

According to the press release issued by the SITA Press Service, the servers under attack were those of the SITA Passenger Server System (PSS) Inc., (US) based in Atlanta (GA).

From the information published by the Cyber Security World Conference, it appears that the breach concerned a large number of airline’s customers of several carriers including Air New Zealand (NZ), Jeju Air (7C), Singapore Airlines (SQ), SAS (SK), Finnair (AY), Malaysia Airlines (MH), Lufthansa (LH), and Cathay Pacific Airways (CX).

Lufthansa Airbus A350-900 D-AIXM – Photo : Nate Foy/Airways

Containment Actions

SITA has confirmed that immediate containment action has been taken and the matter investigated by the internal Security Incident Response Team with the help of leading external cybersecurity experts. The attack was defined as highly sophisticated.

The company is an industry-owned firm that provide IT services to airports, border authorities, and serves approximately 400 airlines.

Featured image: Global Connections – Photo : SITA Press Center

