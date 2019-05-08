Sad Sight: First Two Airbus A380 In The Scrapyards

MIAMI — The first two ex-Singapore Airlines Airbus A380s are being scrapped in Tarbes, France. At a very young age of just 12 years, these two Super Jumbos have failed to find a second-hand operator and will, therefore, be discarded.

Once the leasing agreements with Singapore Airlines were completed, the two aircraft (MSN003 and MSN005) were repainted white and flow to Tarbes for storage. Today, the planes have been spotted missing its engines and other key components.

In 2017, Singapore Airlines withdrew the first Airbus A380 ever delivered from its fleet.

Just over 10 years after it was delivered to @SingaporeAir, the 1st @Airbus A380 to enter commercial service (9V-SKA | MSN 003) is headed back to France on lease return for interim storage at Tarbes.



📡 https://t.co/ToYmGp9Dc0 pic.twitter.com/XIoTIdiOuA — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) November 13, 2017

The aircraft, 9V-SKA, was delivered in October of 2007 and was just over 11 years old at the time of its retirement. This plane marked history as the first A380 to enter commercial service, on a flight from Singapore to Sydney.

Later on, Singapore Airlines phased four more A380s, as five factory-fresh planes were delivered to the carrier at the time.

One of these planes luckily found a new home with Portuguese wet-lease specialist, Hi Fly. The airline took delivery of its first Airbus A380-800 in July 2018, becoming the world’s first second-hand operator of the largest passenger plane on earth.

Hi Fly’s Airbus A380 landing in Palma de Mallorca on behalf of Thomas Cook.

The carrier is now the fourth European airline to operate the aircraft type and the 14th in the world.

While 9V-SKA and -SKB are being scrapped, the remaining two ex-Singapore Airlines planes are preserved in pristine conditions. It is currently unknown what the fate of these two planes is.

In the meantime, Airbus decided to pull the plug on the production of the world’s largest—and most controversial—passenger aircraft in 2021.

While it’s a pitty to see A380’s MSN003 and 005 being dismantled, its understandable selling them is hard. They are both heavier and built to older specs that makes them less attractive: pic.twitter.com/dgc42cWa6r — A380 fanclub (@a380fanclub) June 5, 2018

With only 70 firm orders left to fulfill, of which 23 have been indefinitely deferred, the viability of one of the world’s most ambitious and expensive airplane programs is no longer plausible.

From 313 firm orders, 236 planes have been delivered—about 75% of the total order book.

In March 2019, Airbus delivered the last A380 to a new customer, All Nippon Airways (ANA).