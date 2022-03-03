DALLAS – Prominent travel software and technology company Sabre Corporation has ended its distribution agreement with Russian airline Aeroflot (SU).

Sabre announced that was removing the flight content of the largest government-majority-owned carrier in Russia from its global distribution system (GDS), which is used by travel agencies, websites, and corporations all around the world to shop, book, and service flight tickets.

The Southlake, Texas-based corporation powers the worldwide travel industry and serves a wide range of travel industries, including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies, and other suppliers. Sabre is the largest global distribution systems provider for air bookings in North America. American Airlines (AA) founded the company in 1960, and it was spun off in 2000.

The Company says it will continue to monitor the situation and determine whether additional actions are necessary, taking into account legal issues and any countermeasures that may be implemented.

Sabre, which employs around 1,500 people in Poland, has donated US$1m to the Polish Red Cross, a 100-year organization that works tirelessly in disaster zones and with displaced people.

Comments from Sabre CEO

“Sabre has been monitoring the evolving situation in Ukraine with increasing concern. From the beginning, our primary focus has been the safety of our team members in the impacted region, as well as doing our part to support the much-needed relief efforts,” said Sean Menke, CEO of Sabre.

“We are taking a stand against this military conflict. We are complying and will continue to comply, with sanctions imposed against Russia. In addition, today we announced that Sabre has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, removing its content from our GDS.”

Featured image: Sabre Corporation