MIAMI – Ryanair (FR), one of the largest operators of Boeing 737 aircraft, disclosed unsuccessful negotiations with Boeing for an order of 737-10 aircraft.

Ryanair revealed that the negotiations failed due to a significant pricing gap which both parties felt could not be closed.

Despite the negotiations falling short, over the next five years, FR will take delivery of 210 modified Boeing 737-8, the 737-8200, from the manufacturer’s MAX series.

The high-density variant was ordered by FR in 2014 and entered service with the airline in June. Along with FR, Vietnamese low-cost carrier VietJet ordered the high-density variant.

In explaining the future of FR’s fleet, FR’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael O’Leary, said, “We have a more than sufficient order pipeline to allow us to grow strongly over the next 5 years with a Boeing 737 fleet, which will rise to over 600 aircraft and will enable Ryanair to capitalize on the extraordinary growth opportunities that are emerging all over Europe as the Continent recovers from the Covid pandemic.”

O’Leary went so far as to say that Boeing’s “optimistic pricing outlook” may have been the catalyst for Jet2 and Delta to choose similar Airbus aircraft in recent orders.

A Closer Look: Boeing 737-10

Since the announcement of the Boeing 737-10 at the Paris Air Show in 2017, the largest member of the MAX series has received some orders from worldwide carriers.

Introduced as a possible replacement for existing Boeing 757s, the 737-10 seats up to 230 passengers in a single class configuration and can fly up to 3,300 miles. According to Boeing, the aircraft can also operate 99% of single-aisle routes.

The new aircraft, which completed its first flight from Renton Field, Washington, on June 18, 201. The aircraft is expected to enter service in 2023.

One of the launch customers, Copa Airlines (CM), will use the aircraft to fuel growth, complementing existing Boeing 737-9 and 737NG aircraft already in its fleet.

Further orders from the Paris Air Show in 2017 include the TUI Group (BY), which transferred 18 of its existing MAXs on order to the Boeing 737-10. The largest order, by far, for the type belongs to United Airlines (UA), which ordered 150 of the type.

Despite the modest amount of orders for the type, its rival, the Airbus A321neo, has been outselling the Boeing counterpart. The Airbus type has become popular across the spectrum of airlines globally, becoming an extremely competitive product for Boeing to rival.