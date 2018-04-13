Rolls Royce Announces Further Issues with Trent 1000s

MIAMI — Rolls-Royce will make more inspections on Trent 1000 engines of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, leading to further disruption for airlines.

“We sincerely regret the disruption this will cause to our customers,” said Warren East, Rolls-Royce CEO, in a statement. The engine maker said the inspections will also lead “to higher than previously guided cash costs being incurred during 2018.”

Last December, Air New Zealand and Virgin Atlantic were forced to ground most of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet due to unforeseen engine problems experienced the same on some long-haul flights.

However, the mentioned airlines were not the only ones with the engine hiccups. In July 2017, Thai Airways had to ground their Dreamliner fleet, as well as All Nippon Airways.

Virgin Atlantic said it had up to four 787s grounded at any one time while it sourced replacement engines with Rolls and leased three Airbus A330-200s to help cover its flying program.

By December at least one-fifth of Trent 1000 engines in service needed a replacement over unexpected corrosion, and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) ordered airlines to replace them.

Rolls Royce said there were 380 such engines in service and Boeing said about 25% of the 787 Dreamliners flying were powered by the engine and it was deploying support teams to mitigate service disruptions.

East said Rolls Royce was working with Boeing and airlines to minimize the disruption. “Our team of technical experts and service engineers is working around the clock to ensure we return them to full service as soon as possible,” he said.

A Rolls Royce spokesman added that aviation safety regulators would be issuing guidance to the airlines in the coming days. “We recognize that the application of these actions may cause additional disruption to our airline customers.”

This problem affected not only Rolls Royce customers; the company shares were also down 1%. According to this, Reuters said the engine maker would reprioritize spending to mitigate the costs, and kept its 2018 free cash flow guidance unchanged at around 450 million pounds ($643 million), give or take 100 million pounds.

Nevertheless, in March 2018, the engine maker said the cash hit from the problem should hit a peak of 340 million pounds in 2018 before falling in 2019.