MIAMI – This week, Rolls-Royce achieved the 1000th delivery of its successful Trent XWB engine that powers airlines all around the world.

The Trent XWB-84 was the first of the Trent XWB versions to enter service, powering the Airbus A350-900, more than six years ago. Three years later, the larger Airbus A350-1000, powered by the Trent XWB-97, entered service. Since its first delivery, the Trent XWB series has accumulated over eight million engine flying hours and has powered over 600,000 flights.

The Airbus A350’s adaptability, provided by the Trent XWB, allows operators to efficiently deploy the aircraft on short domestic routes like those operated by Japan Airlines (JL) to ultra-long-range routes such as those operated by Singapore Airlines (SQ).

According to the company, the reliable and versatile engine type is “the most efficient aero-engine in the world in service today.”

A350-900 First Flight. Photo: Rolls-Royce

Comments from Rolls-Royce President

Chris Cholerton, President Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace said in a company press release, “We are excited to announce yet another milestone for our Trent XWB programme, and would like to thank everyone, including our partners and suppliers, who have been involved in the engine’s success.”

“Approximately 60% of the installed Trent engine deliveries to our customers in 2020 were for Trent XWBs. We know how crucial it is for our customers to rebuild and grow their networks sustainably, using new generation engines like the Trent XWB. Since the start of the pandemic, we have implemented safe working measures in our production facilities, which have allowed us to continue to deliver our world-class products on time, whilst keeping our people safe.”

Trent XWB production in Dahlewitz. Photo: Rolls-Royce

Repair and Maintenence for Greener Power

Rolls-Royce states that the most recent engine generation produces the cleanest and quietest power, adding that there is still room for the company to further reduce its carbon footprint through its services.

Rolls-Royce’s repair and maintenance technology program enables its customers to function in a more environmentally friendly manner by establishing the groundwork for future power systems and developing solutions that cut waste, reduce emissions, and minimize disruption.

With our cutting-edge repair and maintenance, each Trent XWB will go even further towards reducing the CO2 footprint associated with the lifecycle of an engine.