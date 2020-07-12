Rollout Date Announced for Boom Supersonic Demonstrator

MIAMI – Boom Technology Inc. has just announced the reveal date for its first supersonic prototype. The XB-1 is slated to be rolled out on October 7 and will complete its first flight by year’s end.

The XB-1 is a one-third scale demonstrator built by the US company, Boom. Based in Denver Colorado, Boom is a six-year-old aerospace company looking to bring back the supersonic era of commercial flight.

If the XB-1 is a success, the company will move forward with the production of its proposed passenger jet, the Overture.

The XB-1 with the proposed Overture



The Overture

The Boom Overture is a Mach 2.2 (1,300 kn; 2,300 km / h), 55-passenger supersonic transport with a range of 4,500 nmi (8,300 km) proposed for introduction by Boom in 2025–2027.

Program cost $6 billion (estimated) Unit cost $200 million (targeted)

With 500 viable routes at Mach 2.2 water, there might be a demand for 1000 supersonic airliners for business-class travel. By December 2017 it had obtained 76 commitments.

It will retain the Concorde delta wing configuration but would be designed with composite materials.

It would be powered by three 15,000–20,000 lbf (67–89 kN), dry (non-afterburning) turbofans. A derivative or clean-sheet design was to be selected in 2019.

Overture airliner concept. Image: Boom Technoligy.

Pre-orders

With 30 pre-orders from the Virgin Group and JAL, the Overture has seen a promising amount of support. However the success of the Overture depends heavily on the XB-1. Rigorous testing begins in early 2021.

To be profitable, Boom targets $5,000 fares for a New York to London round-trip, while the same on Concorde cost $20,000 adjusted for inflation.

The distant age of supersonic travel looks to be making a return sooner than expected, and Boom is the driving force behind the comeback.

The next 12 months will be a critical time for the US start-up as they attempt to revive what was once a fascinating point in aviation history.