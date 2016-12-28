Recapping 2016 in Airlines and Aviation [Podcast #20]

This week Airways Senior Business Analyst Vinay Bhaskara and columnist Rohan Anand conclude 2016 by recapping the top stories of year. The team discusses various leadership changes within the industry (1:42), major labor deals reached throughout the year (4:43), the breakup between Alaska and Delta (8:34), Delta’s codeshare agreement with Korean Air (10:34), the DOJ’s changing position on joint ventures (12:41), new international service launched during the year (17:24), security problems and terror threats (21:03), product improvements (22:12), Delta’s Bombardier C-Series order and interesting aircraft/routes to fly (23:12), and a fun wrap-up (31:50).

To recap, the idea behind this podcast is to do a weekly deep-dive into three or four important aviation stories or trends, with a particular focus on aerospace and the US airline industry.

This is not a news podcast (in fact almost everything we cover will have been written about on the site by the time we discuss it) but rather one focused on in-depth analysis and assessment.

