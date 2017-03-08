Airways Magazine

Qatar Airways Unveils its New Business Class

March 08
March 08
2017
MIAMI — Qatar Airways has unveiled today its long-awaited new Business Class product at the travel trade fair ITB in Berlin.

Named the QSuite, the new seat design was first unveiled by Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker.

The new product features the industry’s first-ever double bed available in business class, with adjustable panels and movable TV screens on the center four seats, which allow passengers to transform their individual space into a private suite. According to the airline these new features “provide the ultimate customizable travel experience that enables passengers to create an environment that suits their own unique needs.”

“Today I am proud to unveil the future of Premium travel with our new QSuite Business Class. Our unique and patented design is a world first in many ways and challenges industry norms by offering passengers more privacy, more choice and more personalization,” Mr. Al Baker said in a statement.

Besides the customizable suite, the new seat includes bespoke pillows, quilted mattress and White Company pyjamas, which altogether complement the customizable on-board seating experience.

In addition to the existing ‘dine on demand’ service, the new Business Class menu will now offer a selection of snack ‘sharing dishes’ available throughout the flight, allowing travelers to turn dining at 35,000 feet into a social experience. A wake-up Express Breakfast will also be available.

“This is truly Business Class as never seen before and is entirely in keeping with our Premium product and service philosophy. On Qatar Airways, you choose when you dine, and the menu options are varied, with something for everyone. You choose when you rest, and when you want entertainment, we offer more choices than any other airline. It only makes sense to give you the choice to make your own cabin-within-a-cabin, creating double QSuites or quadrants,” Mr. Al Baker said.

The new QSuite concept will be retrofitted on to the existing Qatar Airways fleet starting from June 2017, at an estimated rate of one aircraft a month.

Ahead of the launch, Qatar Airways had vowed to unveil “a new level of luxury” for business class, and it surely has delivered on that promise.

