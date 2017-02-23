Qantas Unveils New Dreamliner Premium Economy Seats

MIAMI — Qantas has revealed its next-generation Premium Economy seat, which will debut on the airline’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners due to be delivered in October.

Boasting a seat 10 per cent wider and with a greater recline than the airline’s existing product, the new premium economy cabin will offer 28 seats arranged in a 2+3+2 layout.

Based on a prototype by Thompson Aero Seating and customized by Australian industrial designer David Caon the new seat features elements such as an ergonomic headrest with custom pillow, two USB charging points and five separate storage compartments.

“We’ve made sure this seat offers genuine comfort through design elements not seen before on aircraft. There are a number of new bespoke design elements that we hope will really set the benchmark for this class,” Caon said in a statement.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce unveiled the seat to employees and media at the airline’s Sydney headquarters.

“This new Premium Economy seat has serious wow factor. You have to experience how well it supports you when you recline to realize it’s completely different from anything else in its class,” Joyce said.

The Qantas 787 Dreamliner will be configured with 236 seats across three classes. Besides the 28 seats in Premium Economy, the jetliner will have 42 business class seats in a 1+2+1 layout, and 166 economy class seats.

The first of eight Dreamliners will be delivered in October this year with Qantas’ first international 787 flights starting from December between Melbourne and Los Angeles. Flights between Perth and London, will follow suit in March 2018.