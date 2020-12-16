LONDON – Swissport Australia has been appointed preferred ground service partner by Qantas (QF) in Sydney (SYD), Melbourne (MEL) and Canberra (CBR).

The outsourcing analysis of the airline focused on safety, operational efficiency, expense, experience and financial viability and included the presentation of ramp services and fleets at ten Australian airports. Subject to consultation and finalization of contracts, the job will be awarded.

The news follows Swissport’s expanded contract with QF Group’s low-cost carrier Jetstar (JQ). In September, Swissport was also chosen as preferred ramp services provider for JQ’s operations in Sydney, Cairns and Avalon, adding to an existing JQ network of 11 stations in Australia and New Zealand.

Photo: Swissport

Swissport Australia

Swissport Australia is providing airport ground services for 25 airline customers at 24 airports across the country with a workforce of some 4,000 qualified staff. In addition, Swissport plans to expand its air cargo and lounge business there.

In 2021, the Switzerland based company will open two cargo warehouses in Sydney and Melbourne. Its first airport lounge at Perth airport, is expected to open its doors for airline passengers when international flying resumes.

Swissport’s negotiated financial restructuring is going according to schedule. The result would be a big reinforcement of the balance sheet and a change in ownership from the Chinese HNA Group to a group of mostly US and British investors. The transfer of ownership should be finalized on time before the end of this year.

Qantas 787-9 VH-ZND. Photo: Lucas Flores @luca_at_lax

Statement from Swissport Asia-Pacific

Glenn Rutherford, Executive Vice President Swissport Asia-Pacific, said, “We are proud to be trusted by the QF Group with their ground operations at Australia’s two busiest airports, in addition to the nation’s capital, and to further grow our partnership in Australia.”

“For almost 20 years, Swissport has been the largest local provider of ground services for the QF Group. Our teams will now support the Group at 20 airports in Australia and New Zealand, along with several airports in Europe, Asia, Africa and the US.”

Rutherford also said, “QF is seeking better performance in ground operations particularly as they fight to recover from the impact of Covid-19. Their decision to outsource is in line with most other major airlines around the world.”

“It is fantastic opportunity for our extraordinary workforce which has been incredibly loyal and supportive over many years, and for whom 2020 has been particularly challenging.”

Featured image: Photo: Swissport