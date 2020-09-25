Home Industry POLL: Do you think the aviation industry will recover by 2024? Industry POLL: Do you think the aviation industry will recover by 2024? By James Field - September 25, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Loading… Comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR IATA: French Aviation Tax Would Fail to Curb Emissions 4 Must-Haves for Any Airline Business Aviation Industry Could Bounce in 2021 after a Difficult Year Recent News Italian Antitrust Opens Case against Major European Airlines Sofia Marrero - September 25, 2020 POLL: Do you think the aviation industry will recover by 2024? James Field - September 25, 2020 Ukraine International Airlines to Restart Kyiv-New York Route Sofia Marrero - September 25, 2020