Pakistan International Airlines ATR 42-500 Crashes in Pakistan

Pakistan International Airlines ATR 42-500 Crashes in Pakistan

Pakistan International Airlines ATR 42-500 Crashes in Pakistan
December 07
07:30 2016
MIAMI — A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ATR 42-500 (AP-BHO • MSN 663) operating flight PK661 with 42 passengers and four crew on board, has crashed en route from Chitral to Islamabad.

Initial reports indicate that shortly before disappearing from the radar, the crew declared emergency due to problems with the left engine. The crash site was located about 25 nautical miles (46km) in a mountainous region near Abbottabad.

“We regret to inform that PIA’s ATR-42 aircraft operating as PK661, carrying around 40 persons lost its contact with control tower on its way from Chitral to Islamabad a short while ago. All resources are being mobilized to locate the aircraft. Media will be kept informed as situation develops,” PIA said in a statement.

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reported in its twitter account that no survivors were found at the crash site.

Pakistan’s last major air disaster was in 2015, when a Mil Mi-17 helicopter from Pakistan Army’s Aviation Corps crashed in Northern Pakistan, killing eight people including the ambassadors of Norway and the Philippines.

The country’s deadliest crash occurred on July 28 2010, when AirBlue Flight 202 from Karachi crashed near Islamabad,killing all 146 passengers and six crew on board. The accident was the first fatal crash involving an Airbus A321.

Developing Story.

