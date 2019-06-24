Airways Magazine

Pilots Enter Class Action Suit Against Boeing Over 737 MAX Crisis

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Pilots Enter Class Action Suit Against Boeing Over 737 MAX Crisis

Pilots Enter Class Action Suit Against Boeing Over 737 MAX Crisis
June 24
17:47 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI — In a legal move so far unheard of in the aviation world and in a case expected to be heard in a Chicago courtroom in October, a group of pilots have filed a class action lawsuit against U.S. plane manufacturing giant Boeing for “putting profits ahead of public safety.”

According to a report by the Australian Broadcasting Association (ABC News), Boeing attempted to expedite the shipment of the 737 MAX jets to its customers, starting in 2017, in an effort to have them incorporated quickly as possible into “revenue-generating routes” while deliberately overlooking an imperative safety design flaw.

The suit alleges that the company knowingly deceived and neglected to advise pilots of a working Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) system onboard the new jets, in an attempt to save airlines from potential cost overruns and time spent on extra and sometimes-lengthy simulator training for pilots.

According to the ABC report, court documents reveal that Boeing is accused of “engaging in an unprecedented cover-up of the known design flaws of the 737 MAX, which predictably resulted in the crashes of two 737 MAX aircraft and subsequent grounding of all 737 MAX aircraft worldwide,” leading to the petitioners seeking countless damages including lost wages and mental distress among “other economic and non-economic damages.”

The crux of the case rests on the faulty MCAS software being half-heartedly installed by Boeing to counteract the larger, more efficient engines built for the 737 MAX jets but on a standard Boeing 737 fuselage.

Boeing 737 MAX CFM Leap Engine at Farnborough in July 2016. Image: Chris Sloan

With no software update scheduled until 2020, and relying on two, rather than three sensors to properly detect a dangerous Angle of Attack (AOA), which prompts the software to quickly spring into action and the aircraft to automatically correct itself.

Problem is, no overt mention of the hidden software was made by Boeing other than a quick glossed-over acknowledgment in the glossary-of-terms section of the 737 MAX’s manual.

Making matters worse, a secondary backup option, which consisted of a cockpit-indicator to advise pilots of possible mismatched AOA readings, was not a standard, factory-grade mechanism and only implemented if the consumer opted-in and paid extra for the added safety feature.

Unbeknownst to pilots of two fatal air crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, no recourse was available when blind-sighted mid-air once the MCAS system activated and forced the aircraft to nosedive downward leading to devastating consequences resulting in the loss of 346 lives.

So Boeing now faces a two-pronged technical legality issue. First, the MCAS system not being made transparent via literature or otherwise; and second, insufficient or poorly designed sensors that ultimately failed in detecting an aircraft’s actual AOA reading.

The original plaintiff, known only as Pilot X, filed the statement of claim Friday for themselves and some 400 colleagues who work for the same airline and “has chosen to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal from Boeing and discrimination from Boeing customers.”

Comments
0
Tags
BoeingBoeing 737 MAX
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Leila Chaibi

Leila Chaibi

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0