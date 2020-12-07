MIAMI – In light of the uncertainty linked to the COVID-19 crisis, the Paris Air Show (PAS) organization has made the decision to cancel the 2021 edition of the show, which was scheduled to take place from June 21-27, 2021.

The Board of Directors of PAS has taken this “inevitable” decision, together with the Board of Directors of the GIFAS (French Aerospace Industries Association), in response to the international health crisis and the large number of visitors attracted by the popular show, including industry leaders, insiders, and the general public.

In the background of a crisis that has had an unparalleled effect on the aerospace industry, the move was decided unanimously by the Paris Air Show Board members. The next version of the Paris Air Show will take place in June 2023, with its date to be revealed in the near future.

According to the Show’s Press release, exhibitors will obtain a full refund of all amounts already charged and PAS will accept full financial responsibility for this decision at the Paris Air Show.

The whale of the skies: BA’s first A380 performs at the Paris Air Show in years past. (Credits: Jason Rabinowitz)

Comments from PAS

“We have already started work to ensure that the 2023 edition celebrates the resurgence of the aerospace industry on an international scale,” explains Patrick Daher, Chairman of the International Paris Air Show and Chairman of the Daher Group.

Gilles Fournier, CEO of the International Paris Air Show, added, “We would like to extend a huge thank you to all of our partners, exhibitors and service providers for the trust they have placed in us. We share their disappointment, as the Paris Air Show continues to be an extremely popular event, even in periods of crisis. The 2023 edition will be larger than ever, and our teams are already working to ensure its success.”

A Dreamliner takes off at PAS in 2016.

About the International Paris Air Show

Established in 1909, the International Paris Air Show is one, if not the most important show in the world for the aeronautics and space industry. In France, the show is a driver for the sector and a major catalyst for much international collaboration. As such, it is the place where the sector’s decision-makers choose to meet and gather as they come here to exhibit, sell, and buy all the latest innovations.

The Show offers unrivaled opportunities for conducting business, and for being seen and known. An key event for the whole profession, the International Paris Air Show is organized by SIAE, a subsidiary of GIFAS, the French Aerospace Industries Association.

Featured image: Paris Air Show in 2015.

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.