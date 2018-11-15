PAL Airlines Dash 8: Forced Landing In Newfoundland

MIAMI — A PAL Airlines de Havilland Canada DHC-8-300 aircraft has suffered a nose gear up landing in Stephenville Airport, Newfoundland, sustaining damage to the fuselage. No passengers were injured.

The turboprop aircraft, performing flight 1922 to Deer Lake, was carrying 47 passengers and 4 crew.

PAL Airlines DHC-8-315 in nosegear-up forced landing identified as C-FPAE. The aircraft operated for Air Nostrum from 2001 until 2010 before moving to Provinical Airlines/PAL pic.twitter.com/cpK5b7olgr — Aviation Safety Net (@AviationSafety) November 15, 2018

According to local reports, rescue vehicles rushed to the aircraft, transporting all passengers to the terminal.

PAL Airlines, formerly named Provincial Airlines, is a Canadian regional airline headquartered at St. John’s International Airport.

The carrier operates scheduled passenger, cargo, air ambulance and charter services with a fleet of eight DHC-8-100/300 aircraft.

PAL Airlines DHC-8-300 operating flt #PB1922 from Wabush to Deer Lake made an emr diversion to Stephenville(CYJT), Nfld, Canada after its nose gear failed to extend on approach. Despite stormy weather the landing was safe. None of the 51 on board was hurt. https://t.co/uBwx5Nzj3K pic.twitter.com/8qmvTZOHNU — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) November 15, 2018

The airline released a statement describing the incident. “PAL Airlines flight 1922, en-route to Deer Lake, NL (CYDF) with 47 passengers and 4 crew onboard had an indication of a potential nose landing gear issue,” the carrier published.

“The crew followed prescribed procedures including a flyby of the Deer Lake control tower for a visual indication of the nose gear position. Given adverse weather in Deer Lake, the aircraft proceeded to Stephenville for landing as the nose gear could not be confirmed as locked.”

“Stephenville Airport rescue vehicles met the aircraft on landing. The aircraft landed without the nose gear locked in position and came to a stop on the runway.”

The aircraft involved in the accident was delivered to Spanish regional carrier, Air Nostrum, in 2001. It late passed on to Provincial Airlines/PAL Airlines in 2010.