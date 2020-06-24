40% of Pilots in Pakistan Have Fake Licenses

LONDON – Pakistani Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan broke the shocking news that around 40% of Pilots in Pakistan have fake pilot licenses.

The startling news about the ‘fake’ Pilots was released amid the presentation of the provisional inquiry report in the National Assembly of Pakistan about the recent Pakistan International Airline (PK) crash near Karachi.

Pakistan International Airlines Airbus_A320-214 AP-BLD.

Other People Sitting in Exams

There are currently 860 active Pilots in Pakistan. This includes PIA, Serene Air (ER), and Air Blue (PA). Mr. Khan stated that “The inquiry which was initiated in February 2019 showed that 262 Pilots did not take the exam themselves” and that they had asked someone else to sit the exam on their behalf.

He also said that they have found out during the investigation that Pilots with ‘fake’ licenses did not even have proper flying experience. The 40% of ‘fake’ pilots also include hundreds who are not currently active.

Political Appointments

It was further revealed that pilots were also appointed on a “political basis” and that “Merit was ignored while appointing Pilots.” It was also claimed that degrees of at least four PIA Pilots had been found to be fake, according to Pakistan media.

The Aviation Minister said that an inquiry had been initiated in this regard and that show-cause notices have been issued to 54 Pilots. It was claimed that some of these Pilots have challenged these notices in court.

So far, at least nine pilots have confessed to holding fake degrees.

The PK8303 flight, which was carrying 99 people including 8 crew members, crashed into a densely populated area near Karachi airport on May 22. Two people survived the crash while 97 people were fatally wounded.

The news no doubt now brings into light questions regarding the authenticity of the flight Crew’s documents onboard PK8303.