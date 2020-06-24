Airways Magazine

40% of Pilots in Pakistan Have Fake Licenses

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • IATA Proposes Quarantine Alternatives MIAMI – In a press release earlier today, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) advised governments against imposing quarantine regulations for travelers, stating that these cause the travel and tourism...
  • 40% of Pilots in Pakistan Have Fake Licenses LONDON – Pakistani Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan broke the shocking news that around 40% of Pilots in Pakistan have fake pilot licenses. The startling news about the ‘fake’ Pilots...
  

40% of Pilots in Pakistan Have Fake Licenses

40% of Pilots in Pakistan Have Fake Licenses
June 24
16:04 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Pakistani Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan broke the shocking news that around 40% of Pilots in Pakistan have fake pilot licenses.

The startling news about the ‘fake’ Pilots was released amid the presentation of the provisional inquiry report in the National Assembly of Pakistan about the recent Pakistan International Airline (PK) crash near Karachi.

Pakistan International Airlines Airbus_A320-214 AP-BLD.

Other People Sitting in Exams

There are currently 860 active Pilots in Pakistan. This includes PIA, Serene Air (ER), and Air Blue (PA). Mr. Khan stated that “The inquiry which was initiated in February 2019 showed that 262 Pilots did not take the exam themselves” and that they had asked someone else to sit the exam on their behalf.

He also said that they have found out during the investigation that Pilots with ‘fake’ licenses did not even have proper flying experience. The 40% of ‘fake’ pilots also include hundreds who are not currently active.

Political Appointments

It was further revealed that pilots were also appointed on a “political basis” and that “Merit was ignored while appointing Pilots.” It was also claimed that degrees of at least four PIA Pilots had been found to be fake, according to Pakistan media.

The Aviation Minister said that an inquiry had been initiated in this regard and that show-cause notices have been issued to 54 Pilots. It was claimed that some of these Pilots have challenged these notices in court.

So far, at least nine pilots have confessed to holding fake degrees.

The PK8303 flight, which was carrying 99 people including 8 crew members, crashed into a densely populated area near Karachi airport on May 22. Two people survived the crash while 97 people were fatally wounded.

The news no doubt now brings into light questions regarding the authenticity of the flight Crew’s documents onboard PK8303.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Pakistan
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Josh Corbett

Josh Corbett

Josh has been an AvGeek for as many years as he can remember. Based in the UK, Josh likes to spend as much time recreating real-world flights in his simulator and writing about the latest aviation news for Airways.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0