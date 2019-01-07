Oneworld Named Best Alliance For On-Time Flights

LONDON – For the sixth year in a row, Oneworld Alliance has been awarded the best on-time airline by FlightGlobal’s Incorporating FlightStats. Oneworld has managed to retain this award since FlightGlobal started tracking alliance punctuality.

This is the seventh award that Oneworld has received from across the globe regarding such on-time flights.

Business Traveler’s 2018 Best Airline Alliance for the sixth year running.

Global Traveler magazine’s 2018 GT Tested Reader Survey – for the ninth year in a row.

Trazees ‘ Favorite Airline Alliance, for the second time.

‘ Favorite Airline Alliance, for the second time. Business Traveler North America’s 2018 Best in Business Travel Awards, for the fourth consecutive year.

World Travel Awards’ World’s Leading Airline Alliance 2018 for the 16th year running.

Frequent Business Traveler’s 2018 GlobeRunner Award as Best Airline Alliance.

The study conducted by FlightGlobal highlighted that out of the 4.6 million flights operated by the alliance in 2018, 81.59% of them departed on time and 80.22% of them arrived on time.

The arrival figures represent a 2% improvement on either competitor global alliance.

The most punctual airline in the alliance was Qatar Airways, in which 89.80% of the 177,324 flights operated departed on time.

Photo: Clement Alloing

Within this award, three of the airlines in the Oneworld Alliance made it into the Top 10 Airline Network List, being Iberia, American Airlines and LATAM.

With the alliance serving more than 14,000 daily departures, carrying 550 million passengers annually across revenues of $135 billion, having over 80% of its flights being punctual is quite a significant feat.

Oneworld were keen to boast that “members collectively maintained a more punctual operation across the 12 months than their counterparts in the other global airline groups.”

The alliance doesn’t want to stop there either. It has recently added more airlines to the alliance, such as Royal Air Maroc, which has become a Oneworld member-elect. Fiji Airways also joined as the first Oneworld Connect Partner.

It will be interesting to see where Oneworld goes with this now. Whether it will add further airlines to the already big list of 13 full members and 30 affiliates remains unclear, but in order to boost its numbers, it needs to promote even more consistency in the members that it adds going into the future.