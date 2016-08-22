New U.S. – Mexico Air Transport Deal Clears the Path to New Routes

MIAMI — The United States and Mexico have opened their aviation markets to their carriers, a change expected to broaden the options for travelers.

Since last Sunday, American and Mexican airlines will be able to fly any route they want between both countries, without any limit on the number of frequencies. However, the agreement does not lift limits on takeoffs and landings at Mexico City International Airport.

“This new chapter in commercial aviation between the United States and Mexico further strengthens our countries’ dynamic commercial and economic relationship and advances our mutual goal of shared prosperity.” The U.S. Department of Transportation said in a statement.

The new agreement replaces the original bilateral treaty that dated back from 1960.

The United States and Mexico agreed in December to open their aviation markets, thus enhancing an effective competition between the airlines of both countries. According to Mexico’s Secretary of Transport, the new agreement will “preserve the domestic market for the local industry, while promoting more and better choices for users.”

The new treaty also covers cargo airlines, allowing U.S. cargo carriers to fly from airports in Mexico to other countries without stopping in the United States.

American, Delta and Southwest airlines have already announced new flights and routes to Mexico. Last Friday, Delta announced daily non-stop flights between New York and Cancun, and between Los Angeles and Los Cabos, together with a weekly service between Kansas City and Cancun, all set to start on December 17.

Also, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced that on December 4, it will start flying daily from Los Angeles to Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta. The carrier has also announced plans to fly from Oakland to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, subject to approval from the Mexican government.

American Airlines will begin flying between Miami and Merida on November 4, and from Los Angeles to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta on December 15.