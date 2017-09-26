Travel Ban 2.0: North Korea, Chad, and now Venezuela

Written by: Maria Corina Roldan and Enrique Perrella

MIAMI — Three countries were added to the U.S. travel ban that was originally established in January against six Muslim countries.

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, signed a presidential proclamation where North Korea, Chad, and Venezuela were added to the list of countries that remain under the travel ban: Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, and Somalia. Sudan was removed from the list.

According to the White House, the restrictions will come into effect on October 18 and will not apply to those travelers who are already in possession of a valid U.S. Visa.

“As President, I must act to protect the security and interests of the United States and its people,” said President Trump in a statement.

Even though North Korea and Venezuela aren’t Muslims countries, both have dictatorial regimes that have “inadequate” security protocols, as the White House noted.

Travel Ban is Different This Time

The new list is quite different as it took in consideration other precedents related to vetting procedures and co-operation.

According to the White House, Chad’s government didn’t share terrorism-related intelligence, and therefore, every citizen, business, and/or tourist visas have been revoked.

Likewise, North Korea’s citizens—if any—were also banned from entry into the United States.

Even though the North Korean regime doesn’t allow its citizens to travel—let alone to leave the country—the US government accuses the Kim Jong Un dictatorship of not co-operating and stopping its controversial nuclear program.

Last week, at the U.N. General Assembly, President Trump said that he “will have no choice but to totally destroy” North Korea in case the U.S. is forced to defend itself against the country.

North Korea Foreign Minister, Ri Yong Ho, considered this a “declaration of war” and stated that they have “the right to shoot down the United States strategic bombers even if they’re not yet inside the airspace border of our country.”

White House spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee, said that the U.S. hasn’t declared war and that they aren’t seeking “to overthrow North Korea’s government” even though Trump tweeted that Kim Jong Un “won’t be around much longer.”

The implications these threats may have in the commercial aviation airspace that surrounds North Korea, however, could be drastic. A military conflict in the region could disrupt all the Asia-America traffic that purposely avoids the Korean peninsula.

Venezuela, the surprising add-on to the list.

The South American country, which is neither Muslim or pursuing nuclear goals, was surprisingly added to the travel ban list.

Once the wealthiest country in the Americas, today has become nothing but a shadow of its former self. As airlines flee away because of the precarious, unsafe, and hostile environment, several countries have sanctioned the regime led by Nicolas Maduro.

But not all Venezuelans will be denied entry into the U.S.

According to the White House, only “certain Venezuelan government officials and their immediate family members” that co-operate with Nicolas Maduro’s dictatorship will have their tourist and/or business visa revoked.

Those Venezuelan citizens that are not directly related to government officials and those who are in possession of a U.S. Visa, will be able to travel into U.S. territory.

To make things clearer, the U.S. Government made up a very detailed list of those Venezuelan Government workers that aren’t allowed to travel into the country. Accordingly, the only Venezuelan institutions that are involved in the ban are:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ministry of Interior and Justice (and all the police entities attached).

The Identification and Migration Service (SAIME).

The Scientific, Penal and Criminal Investigations Body (CICPC).

And the Venezuelan Intelligence Agency (SEBIN).

Currently, the only U.S. airline that continues to fly to Venezuela from the United States is American Airlines. United and Delta both axed their Houston and Atlanta services, respectively, because of the political instability that reigns in the South American country.

Conversely, Venezuelan carriers Avior Airlines, Santa Barbara Airlines, and Laser Airlines continue to fly from Caracas and Barcelona to Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

How will this affect the Commercial Aviation Industry?

It won’t. Most Venezuelan Government officials travel in private planes to the United States, even though their political ideology continuously degrades the United States by calling them, imperialist torturers.

Even though the Venezuelan regime has strong and misguided communist/socialist ideals, it’s been noted by several open investigations that Venezuelan Government Officials have become some of the richest persons in the American Continent while the country sinks in poverty and famine.

Several Government-related people have bought expensive properties in the United States, sometimes valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars in premium locations. Relatives of such officials live, study, and have even invested in local companies. In fact, deceased President Hugo Chavez’s daughter has been listed within the richest women on the planet list made by Forbes.

Therefore, this travel ban will have a strong effect on these corrupt individuals who have made life in the United States. But as far as commercial aviation is concerned, nothing will change, at least until further notice.