Mitsubishi Aircraft to Appoint New President, CEO

MIAMI — Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. has appointed Hisakazu Mizutani as its new president, and Yuichi Shinohara as the new chief executive of the airframer.

Mizutani is currently the president and CEO of Integrated Defense & Space Systems at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI). He will replace Hiromichi Morimoto, who is due to retire on March 31.

Shinoara currently holds the position of vice president, Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems at MHI, effective immediately.

The shakedown takes place two weeks after Mitsubishi’s announcement of a two-year delay to the entry into service of the MRJ90, now targeted to be delivered to launch customer All Nippon Airways by mid-2020, due to “revisions of certain systems and electrical configurations on the aircraft” intended to meet the latest requirements for certification.

Conceived for regional markets, the MRJ offers two variants, the MRJ 70, which seats up to 78 passengers, and the MRJ 90, which offers seating up to 92 passengers. These aircraft are aimed to break into a market segment widely dominated by Embraer (Brazil) and Bombardier (Canada).

To date, the MRJ program has logged 447 orders and commitments. Last year, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation logged an order for 10 MRJ90s (plus 10 options) from Swedish lessor Rockton, the first European customer for the type, and 20 aircraft from Aerolease Aviation.