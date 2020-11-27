LONDON – The Russian trade minister said Irkut’s first domestic-propelled MC-21 twin-jet jet is en route to make its maiden flight later this year. Denis Maturov, submitted a request for a formal visit to the Irkutsk assembly plant on November 27.

He was briefed on the MC-21-310, variant that mounts Russian engines, exactly the Aviadvigatel PD-14.

Irkut MC 21-300 Photo: Irkut

New Engine

The PD-14 is the variant to the Pratt and Whitney PW1400G Pure Power, mounted on the MC-21-300 version. In fact, all aircraft used for flight tests to date have used PW1400Gs.

Irkut states that the -310’s fuel system was tested for leaks and that the PD-14s were tested under standard conditions along with their auxiliary power units and engine-related systems.

According to Maturov, the MC-21-310 will make its first flight with the new PD-14 thrusters by the end of the year. He also adds that certification tests for this aircraft are continuing and that the developers aim to obtain a Russian-type certificate by 2021.

Maturov also states that, “Then we look forward to validation according to the European standards of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.”

Featured image: Irkut MC-21. Photo: Irkut

