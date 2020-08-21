MIAMI – Today, Ukrainian company MAUtechnic (UIA) finally received its European Aviation Safety Agency Part (EASA) 145 approval certification. This ensures that standards for maintenance and operation of aircraft are met.

MAUtechnic, the former maintenance division of Ukraine International Airlines (PS), is the first Ukrainian company to earn this approval.

According to journalist Martin Dichler, who interviewed UIA CEO Algirds Mikelsons last year, the most important goal of the company was to achieve this feat. UIA submitted its application to EASA application in March 2019.

MAUtechnic provides services to PS fleet in Boeing 737-800/900 and Embraer ER-190 aircraft.

Photo: MAUtechnic.

Implications of UIA’s EASA Certification

Since it reached an independent status from PS in 2017, UIA has achieved various strategical alliances. One of these was with Sofema Aviation Services as a Preferred Training Partner for regulatory training.

Now, the company can provide line and base maintenance on Boeing 737-700/800/900 and Embraer ER-190 aircraft for both local and third parties. Already, UIA runs non-destructive testing (NDT) and provides component repairs for PS.

While most maintenance base services are for PS, Ukraine’s largest airline, it has reached other major foreign customers.

In 2019, the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) approved UIA as a maintenance organization for the country’s Boeing 737CL aircraft. While the partnership was valid until June 2020, the authority extended at the time the approval until June 2022.

Apart from the new level certification, the business also specializes in interior refurbishment, cabin reconfiguration and redelivery services.