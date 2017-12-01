Malaysia Airlines Delivers its First A350 XWB

MIAMI — Yesterday, Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) celebrated the delivery of its first A350-900, leased from Air Lease Corporation (ALC), at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. This announcement makes Malaysia Airlines the 17th carrier to operate the newest twin-engine widebody airliner.

We had a little ceremony at our Hangar today to welcome the arrival of our new family member. Here are some photos from the event. We can’t wait for you to experience the A350 XWB for yourself! #MHA350 #MalaysiaAirlines pic.twitter.com/0kTkuNSrVj — Malaysia Airlines (@MAS) November 30, 2017

Furthermore, MAB is the first airline to offer a First Class cabin in the Airbus A350-900 and is expected to operate six Airbus A350-900s, all leased from ALC. The aircraft seats a total of 286 passengers and is configured in a three-class cabin layout: four in First Class, 35 in Business, featuring convertible seats to fully flat beds, and 247 in Economy.

Malaysian airline will initially deploy the aircraft on flights within Asia, and on the beginning the first quarter of 2018, the Airbus A350 will fly on the carrier’s premier long-haul flight from Kuala Lumpur to London.

Malaysia Airlines CEO, Captain Izham Ismail, said: “We are very excited to welcome this new addition to our family. With its technological advancements, the A350-900 is an important milestone for us on this journey, helping boost our competitiveness on our long-haul flights. The addition of the A350-900 also underlines our commitment to operate a young and modern fleet.”

Additionally, John Plueger, CEO, and President of Air Lease Corporation, shared: “Our first A350-900 represents a milestone for ALC, and for Malaysia Airlines. We are very confident that the A350-900 will deliver outstanding performance, efficiency, and economics for our airline customers.”

On the other side, John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer-Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft, added: “We are proud at Airbus to count Malaysia Airlines as a new operator of the world’s most modern and efficient aircraft. Congratulations also to ALC for receiving the first A350 XWB in its fleet, proving the popularity of this aircraft in the lessor community across the globe. We are looking forward to our continued partnership with Malaysia Airlines and ALC – two major companies in the aviation industry.’’

The Airbus A350 XWB features an aerodynamic design, carbon fiber fuselage, and wings, along with new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines. These technology upgrades translate into unrivaled levels of operational efficiency.

Moreover, it sets new standards in terms of flight experience for passengers, and contributes to superior levels of comfort, by providing an Airspace cabin that offers an improved ambiance, design, and services.

Airbus’ A350 XWB has recorded 858 firm orders from 45 clients worldwide to date, making it one of the most successful widebody aircraft ever delivered.