MIAMI – The inaugural flight of the Irkut MC-21, the first serial production model with domestic composite wings and engines, has been completed.

The first flight took place at Irkutsk Northwest Airport (UIIR) on December 25, 2021. According to state conglomerate Rostec, which controls United Aircraft Corporation, the parent firm of Irkut, the aircraft operated as predicted.

“The first flight of the aircraft with the wing made of Russian composites proves: we did everything right, the MC-21 program is consistently and steadily moving forward, despite the sanctions and the unfair competition,” Denis Manturov, Russian minister of industry and trade, is quoted in Rostec press release.

Irkut MC-21 Photo: Irkut

History of the Irkut MC-21

The MC-21’s first prototype flew for the first time in 2017. It first flew in December 2020, powered by Russian-made Aviadvigatel PD-14 turbofan engines, which replaced the Pratt & Whitney PW1000G turbofans that were originally planned for the aircraft.

Early in 2021, the first MC-21 with locally made wings was assembled. In July of that year, the wings were installed.

The MC-21 is nearing completion of the certification procedure, according to Rostec. Rossiya, an Aeroflot affiliate, will get the first serial production aircraft. The deadline for delivery is September 2022.