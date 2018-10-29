Breaking: Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 Crashes

MIAMI — A Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 (PK-LQP • MSN 43000 / LN 7058) has crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta.

Flight JT610 had just departed from Jakarta (CGK) with destination Pangkal Pinang (PGK).

Indonesia’s Transport Ministry has confirmed that the plane has crashed in the Java sea , where debris has already been spotted.

According to the Ministry, 188 souls were onboard flight JT610, suggesting it was a completely full flight with passengers and crew.

The plane has crashed 2nm from the reported lost contact area.

The plane, a brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 8 that had been delivered to Lion Air in August 2018, was configured with 180 seats in an all-economy class layout.

According to local news, a search and rescue team has been launched following the lost contact that air traffic control had with flight JT610 about 13 minutes after departure.

Several pieces of debris from Lion Air JT 610 that crashed in the waters of Karawang have been found. The aircraft was carrying 178 adult passengers, 1 child passenger and 2 infants with 2 Pilots and 5 flight attendants. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The aircraft departed Jakarta at 06:20, crashing into the ocean a few minutes later.

“We can confirm that one of our flights has lost contact, its position cannot be ascertained yet,” said Lion Air spokesperson, Danang Mandala Prihantoro in a publi statement.

ADS-B data from the flight shows contact was lost with Lion Air flight #JT610 shortly after takeoff from Jakarta.

A spokesperson for the search and rescue agency confirmed that the plane “has been confirmed that it has crashed.”

Flightradar24 shows the precise moment when the brand-new plane lost contact. After takeoff, the plane reached 5,375ft before suddenly dropping altitude at a rapid rate of descent.

According to the data, the aircraft’s rate of descent was almost 13,000 feet per minute.

Boeing tweeted to be “aware of reports of an airplane accident and is closely monitoring the situation,” about one hour after the accident.

Background Check: Lion Air

Lion Air is an Indonesian low-cost-carrier (LCC) based in Jakarta. The airline, founded in 1999, has become the country’s largest airline, as well as Asia’s second largest LCC behind the AirAsia group.

Boeing delivered its very first 737 MAX 9 to Thai Lion Air. The MAX 9’s extra capacity will help the airline add several international routes. (PRNewsfoto/Boeing)

The carrier has grown to become a major player in the Asia-Pacific region, ordering up to 500 planes in a short span of time.

Just recently, in April 2018, Lion Air placed a gigantic order for 50 new Boeing 737 MAX 10s, valued at $6.24 billion (at list prices). The airline became the launch customer for the MAX 10 variant of the 737 family of aircraft.

Representatives from Thai Lion Air, Boeing, and the Thai CAA cutting the ribbon to welcome the 737 MAX 9 to Thai Lion Air and Thailand. Photo: Bernie Leighton

As of today, Lion Air Group is one of the world’s largest operators of the 737 aircraft family, consisting of 116 aircraft fleet, expecting to take delivery of further 200 Boeing 737 MAXs. Also, the carrier announced its commitment to acquire 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10s.

A Second Accident For Lion Air

Today’s accident is the second major event Lion Air has suffered in its history, together with several runway excursions, overruns, and safety concerns.

In 2013, an also two-month-old Boeing 737-800, overshot the runway at Bali Airport, crashing into the water.

Source: AP

The plane was carrying 108 passengers, of which at least half suffered injuries. Thankfully, however, there were no casualties registered from the accident.

The accident was attributed to pilot error, led by inadequate crew training and “lapses in emergency response procedures.”

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned to airwaysmag.com for updates.