LEAP-Powered A321neo certified by EASA and FAA

MIAMI — European and US authorities have granted type certification to the Airbus A321neo powered by CFM International LEAP-1A engines.

The EASA Type Certificate was signed by EASA’s Certification Director Trevor Woods and Michael J. Kaszycki, FAA’s acting Manager Transport Airplane Directorate – Aircraft Certification Service. Both certificates were handed over to Airbus Senior Vice President A320 Family Program, Klaus Roewe and Airbus A320 Family Program Chief Engineer, Pierre-Henri Brousse.

The approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) enables Airbus to start delivering the variant.

The A321neo powered by CFM LEAP engines, successfully completed a certification program accumulating over 400 flight hours in more than 160 flights validating the airframe and systems “well beyond their design limits” to ensure the jet meets all airworthiness criteria.

“Today’s certification is a rewarding tribute to all the teams who have been instrumental in achieving this essential milestone,” Fabrice Brégier, President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft said in a statement.