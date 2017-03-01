Airways Magazine

LEAP-Powered A321neo certified by EASA and FAA

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

LEAP-Powered A321neo certified by EASA and FAA

LEAP-Powered A321neo certified by EASA and FAA
March 01
08:54 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — European and US authorities have granted type certification to the Airbus A321neo powered by CFM International LEAP-1A engines.

The EASA Type Certificate was signed by EASA’s Certification Director Trevor Woods and Michael J. Kaszycki, FAA’s acting Manager Transport Airplane Directorate – Aircraft Certification Service. Both certificates were handed over to Airbus  Senior Vice President  A320 Family Program, Klaus Roewe and Airbus A320 Family Program Chief Engineer, Pierre-Henri Brousse.

The approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) enables Airbus to start delivering the variant.

The A321neo powered by CFM LEAP engines, successfully completed a certification program accumulating over 400 flight hours in more than 160 flights validating the airframe and systems “well beyond their design limits” to ensure the jet meets all airworthiness criteria.

“Today’s certification is a rewarding tribute to all the teams who have been instrumental in achieving this essential milestone,” Fabrice Brégier, President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft said in a statement.

The A321neo with CFM engines is the fourth member of the NEO Family certified over the last 15 months, giving customers of the A320neo Family the option of two engine types; Pratt & Whitney’s Pure Power PW1100G-JM and CFM’s LEAP-1A.
33
Tags
A320neoA321A321LRA321neoAirbusCFMLEAPLEAP-1A

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!