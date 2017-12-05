Airways Magazine

Japan Airlines Invests $10 million in Boom Supersonic

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Japan Airlines Invests $10 million in Boom Supersonic

Japan Airlines Invests $10 million in Boom Supersonic
December 05
17:35 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI – Japan Airlines (JAL) has just invested $10 million in the supersonic jet company, Boom Supersonic.

The Denver-based manufacturer has raised $41 million in funding to build a supersonic aircraft that will supposedly be faster, quieter, and more affordable than Concorde. JAL has an option to purchase up to 20 airliners.

Since the retirement of Concorde in 2003, supersonic air travel has been but a dream. But things are about to change. The ambitious new company is shaking up the paradigm. Its initial Baby Boom XB-1 design, announced in 2016, began as a 45-seat aircraft and has since been stretched to 55 seats.

READ MORE: Boom Technology Unveils “Baby Boom” Supersonic Prototype

As part of the investment, Japan Airlines will provide “its knowledge and experience” for the airplane’s design and the passenger experience for supersonic travel.

The developing jet is expected to enter service by mid-2020s, achieving transatlantic routes in half of the time currently operated by a conventional aircraft, flying at speeds of Mach 2.2, about 10% faster than Concorde.

READ MORE: Boom Supersonics’ Emerging

According to Boom, the flight time from New York to London will be three hours and fifteen minutes with estimated fares 75% lower than Concorde’s.

The aircraft will have better fuel efficiency and will produce a sonic boom that would be at least 30 times quieter than Concorde’s.

READ MORE: PAS 2017 Analysis: Can Boom Aerospace Resuscitate Supersonic Air Travel?

The founder of Boom Supersonic, Blake Scholl, sat down with Airways to give an update on his supersonic dream. You may find the complete interview in the November 2017 issue below:

November 2017

During the interview, Scholl said that his vision about transportation “it’s not about the airplane,” remarking that “50 years after Concorde, we need to be faster, not slower.”

“History shows that, when flights get faster, people travel more often,” he added.

Boom Supersonic suppliers are General Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc and Netherlands-based TenCate Advanced Composites. They’ve reportedly received 76 pre-orders from airlines, excluding the option of up to 20 aircraft from Japan Airlines.

The company is backed by venture capital firms such as 8VC, RRE, Lightbank, Y Combinator, and Caffeinated Capital, as well as angel investors including Sam Altman, Paul Graham, and Greg McAdoo.
However, the new aircraft program has yet to announce what kind of engine will power the supersonic airliner. Therefore, the timeline on this project may be nothing but a mere projection waiting for concrete decisions to take lead.
0
Tags
BoomBoom SupersonicJALJapanJapan Airlines

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I’ve found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I’m also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.