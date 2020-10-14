MIAMI – Sustainable Aviation has released new research suggesting that the UK could host up to 14 new sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facilities. This could potentially boost the UK economy up to £2.9bn a year by 2038.

Sustainable Aviation is a coalition of UK Airlines, airports, air navigation providers and aerospace manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus. The research was conducted by energy consultant E4tech and showed that there was potential for new facilities in seven areas across the UK. The fuel facility clusters would be in; Teeside, Humberside, North West England, South Wales, South Hampton, St Fergus and Grangemouth.

E4tech stated these locations had “the right feedstocks and infrastructure to turn household, agricultural and industrial waste, plus renewable energy into jet fuel.”

Sustainable Aviation claims the research shows that the UK SAF industry has the potential to create 20,200 jobs whilst saving 3.6 million tonnes of CO2 a year. This in turn would add almost £3 billion to the UK economy annually by 2038.

UK Civil Aviation Authority. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Copyright: honglouwawa.

Economic Recovery Plan

Sustainable Aviation wrote to the UK government in June urging it to supply £500m in funding to help fuel its economic recovery plan. The plan included £429m in government-backed loans for the initial SAF production facilities, £50m in grants and development support for new SAF technologies, and £21m to set up a UK clearinghouse for SAF testing and approval.

Sustainable Aviation aims to accommodate a 70% growth in passengers by 2050 whilst reducing net carbon emissions levels from over 30 million tonnes of CO2 per year down to zero. This will be achieved by smarter flight operations, new aircraft, and engine technology; modernizing airspace, the use of sustainable aviation fuels, and significant investment in carbon reductions.

Photo: Heathrow.com

Comments from SA Cahirman

SA’s chairman, Adam Morton commented “sustainable aviation fuels will be essential for the global aviation industry in a net zero world, and the UK has a golden opportunity to become a world leader by commercialising this technology at an early stage.”

“There are enormous benefits in terms of jobs and growth across there clusters. By backing SAF in this way, the government can kickstart a green recovery, create high quality and futureproof jobs for thousands of people. All of this can be delivered at the same time as slashing carbon emissions.”

Sustainable Aviation has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 through an international approach, working with governments around the world and the UN.