MIAMI – Swansea University and Faradair Aerospace extend their relationship to revolutionize the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom.

The ambitious program is to produce 300 home-designed, affordable aircraft for regional air mobility and special missions by 2030. Increased partnership will make the University’s Bay Campus a testing ground for engineers as Faradair advances new technology to use on Bio Electric Hybrid Aircraft (BEHA).

Faradair’s BEHA is designed for a range of uses, including scheduled passenger services. Photo: Faradair

Strong Background, Bright Future

Neil Cloughley, founder and chief executive officer of Faradair, said, “Swansea has been part of this program since four years ago and we are excited to improve our contribution in shaping Swansea a long-term partner in this world-leading aviation project and thus Wales, a long-term partner in BEHA’s growth. Therefore We expect that 30 Bay Campus engineers will work on BEHA by the end of 2021, and provide equal opportunities for our students.”

Dr. Ben Evans, Associate Professor of Aerospace Engineering at Swansea University, said that the recent collaboration aims to support Faradair BEHA aircraft with aerodynamic design, an incredible challenge for the University. Evans says, “We will use our world-leading aerodynamic modeling, high-performance computing and aircraft optimization techniques to reinvent the civil aviation world.“

Faradair’s BEHA. Photo: Faradair

Birth of BEHA

The BEHA is a fresh design aircraft for the 21st century that will have a significant effect on reducing greenhouse gas emissions while better supporting smaller, regional airfields around the UK and beyond. Moreover, It also offers Swansea University students a fantastic opportunity to work with a creative and knowledge-based business.

The strengthened collaboration with Swansea University follows Faradair’s announcement in December that it has drawn a strong consortium of global collaborators to BEHA. An aircraft uniquely built for low-cost, silent, environmentally sustainable flight-quality that provide Air Mobility as a Service (AMaaS) to all.

The mission is to build an initial portfolio of 300 BEHAs held by Faradair within 2026 and 2030. The program will develop 150 aircraft in a firefighting configuration, 75 as quick-change (QC, passenger-to-cargo), positioned at general aerodromes around the world, and 50 as plain freighters. The remaining 25 aircraft will perform the specialized operations, including transportation, border and fishing patrols, and drug prohibition.

Aligned with the UK Government’s objectives for sustainable aviation, the BEHA favors hybrid electric/turbine arrangement. Nevertheless, all engineering efforts focus to design an electric net-zero commercial aircraft when power generation techniques are available for an 18-seater aircraft.

Talks are now proceeding with investors and financiers to facilitate scaling-up the program and achieve the targeted objectives. In the meantime, Faradair is establishing its executive and engineering staff and intends to create further announcements early in 2021.

Featured image: Faradair’s BEHA concept aircraft. Photo: Faradair

